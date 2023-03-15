A pair of St. Joseph athletes are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending March 11.
St. Joseph's CharliRay Escobedo, a junior, pitched a one-hit complete game as the St. Joseph softball team moved to 5-0 on the season with a 6-0 win at home over Bakersfield Christian Wednesday.
Escobedo helped herself by going 2-for-3 at the plate, with a solo home run, two RBIs and a walk.
Freshman guard Julius Price amassed a total of 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in post-season action for the St. Joseph boys basketball team. The No. 3 Knights beat No. 1 Modesto Christian 72-58 Tuesday night at Modesto Junior College for the Open Division Northern California Regional championship, the Crusaders' first home loss of the season.
St. Joseph lost the Open Division state championship game 76-65 to Studio City Harvard-Westlake, the No. 1 high school team in California, Saturday night at Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento.