The 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular is set for Saturday night at Hancock College.

The games will pit senior all-stars from San Luis Obispo County (the North squads) against their counterparts from northern Santa Barbara County (the South teams).

The girls game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. The boys game is scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the girls game. There will be a 3-point shooting contest at halftime of both games and a dunk contest at halftime of the boys game.

St. Joseph center Caedin Hamilton and guard Will Kuykendall are on the South boys roster, and Arroyo Grande forward Adam Silmon is listed on the North boys side. St. Joseph won the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship and made it to the Open Division state title game before falling to Studio City Harvard-Westlake. Arroyo Grande won the Central Section Division 2 title.

Lompoc's Cierra Bailey, Kylee Garcia and Makayla Figuereo are on the South girls roster. Lompoc won the Central Section Division 4 championship.

All proceeds from the games are slated to be directed towards benefiting area youth sports, including a fund that covers expenses for children who live in the Good Samaritan Shelter to participate in sports.

For the second straight year, the Kiwanis Club will partner with Nipomo New Tech High School when it comes to production of the games, with New Tech High School posting a live stream of the games on YouTube.

Admission prices at the door are $8 for general admission, and $4 for students and children. The Hancock athletics department will operate a snack bar during the games.

Here are the rosters for each team, by school represented:

North girls

Mission Prep: Bella Musolff, Emily Horzen and Emma Boehm.

Nipomo: Kayden Sanders and Makennah Simonson.

San Luis Obispo: Carys Villani.

Paso Robles: Akayla Asberry.

Arroyo Grande: Gigi Woodman.

Coach: Alex Engel, Morro Bay.

South girls

Lompoc: Bailey, Garcia and Figuereo.

Orcutt Academy: Diamansol Malicdem, Devyn Kendrick and Khaelii Robertson.

Santa Maria; Yuridia Ramos and Phoebe Becerra.

Righetti: Eva Delgado and Irie Torres.

Valley Christian Academy: Miley DeBernardi.

Pioneer Valley: Alyvia Murillo.

Coach: Erik Ramos, Santa Maria.

North boys

Atascadero: C.J. Bell, Corbin Rossi and Noah Abama.

Arroyo Grande: Silmon and Noah Morris.

San Luis Obispo: Jaden Pooler and Eli-Smiley Rooney.

Morro Bay: J.R. Castillo.

Nipomo: Lucca Hart.

Templeton: Nicky Frangie.

Paso Robles: Dallon Scott.

Coach: Augie Johnston, Atascadero.

South boys

Santa Ynez: Jackson Ollenburger, Landon Lassahn and Caleb Cassidy.

St. Joseph: Hamilton and Kuykendall.

Lompoc: Michael Miclat and Lorenzo Martinez.

Righetti: Caleb Hughes and Yash Patel.

Valley Christian Academy: Gavin Edick and Sean Swain.

Santa Maria: Jorge Adame.

Pioneer Valley: Jace Gomez.

Coach: Ryan Smalley, Orcutt Academy.