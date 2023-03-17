Local wrestlers took a combined five of six MVP honors when the boys Mountain and Ocean League, and girls Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) All-League teams were announced.

Cabrillo senior Aidan Higgs, who wrestled at 160 pounds, was the Ocean League overall MVP. He was also on the All-Ocean League First Team at 160 pounds.

Righetti senior Jeremy Oani was the Mountain League Lower Weights MVP, and St. Joseph junior Daniel Limon was the Ocean League Lower Weights MVP. Locals swept the CCAA MVP honors, with Pioneer Valley senior Keira Nartatez earning the Lower Weights MVP honor and Santa Maria junior Surray McNutt being named the Upper Weights MVP.

Paso Robles senior Christian Davidson was the Mountain League Upper Weights MVP. Chance Evans of San Luis Obispo was the Ocean League Upper Weights MVP.

All of the league MVPs qualified for the state championships.

The All-Mountain League First Team at the lower weights consists of Righetti sophomore Justin Cortez at 106 pounds, Paso Robles junior Dominic Marquez at 113, Paso Robles sophomore Shane Vaughn at 120, Morro Bay sophomore Shea Dawson at 226, Arroyo Grande senior Elijah De La Torre at 132, Pioneer Valley senior Javier Martinez at 138 and Righetti senior Jeramiah Villaros at 145.

The All-Mountain League First Team at the upper weights consists of Arroyo Grande senior Nathan Come at 152 pounds, Righetti junior Owen Hammell at 160, Arroyo Grande senior Logan Todd at 170, Atascadero senior Kaleb Pryor at 182, Atascadero senior Traise Rodriguez at 195, Righetti junior Darrell Twisselman at 220 and Morro Bay junior Ben Reid at 285.

The All-Mountain League Second Team at the lower weights consists of Pioneer Valley freshman Angel Camacho at 106 pounds, Righetti sophomore Braedan Amba at 113, Arroyo Grande senior Zachary Castellino at 120, Atascadero sophomore Damien Rodriguez at 126, Atascadero sophomore Kaden Pryor at 132, Atascadero senior Jack Hathaway at 138 and Atascadero junior Jojo Tufino at 145.

The All-Mountain League Second Team at the upper weights consists of Pioneer Valley sophomore Kayden Gonzalez at 152 pounds, Arroyo Grande sophomore Juan Donato at 160, Atascadero junior Kane Cooks at 170, Righetti senior Nate Northrop at 182, Pioneer valley junior Esekial Gauna at 195, Atascadero senior Trey Cooks at 220 and Righetti senior Matthew Graack at 285.

Marquez, Villaros, Come, Rodriguez and Northrop all qualified for the state championships.

The All-Ocean League First Team at the lower weights consists of St. Joseph freshman Dominic Day at 106 pounds, Santa Maria junior Bryan San Juan at 113, Cabrillo freshman Andrew Wallace at 120, Santa Ynez sophomore Santino Alvaro at 126, San Luis Obispo senior Enrique Earstom at 132, San Luis Obispo junior Kadin Trahan at 138 and San Luis Obispo senior Sefton Strickland at 145.

The All-Ocean League First Team at the upper weights consists of Santa Maria senior Jose Vasquez at 152 pounds, Higgs and St. Joseph senior Isaac Guerrero at 160, St. Joseph junior Manuel Zepeda at 170, Nipomo sophomore Joe Beach at 182, Cabrillo sophomore Lyndon Weng at 195, Cabrillo senior Aaron Coulter at 220, and Lompoc senior Kaiden White and Lompoc senior Andy Rodriguez at 285.

The All-League Ocean League Second Team at the lower weights consists of Cabrillo senior Raymond Dinio at 106 pounds, San Luis Obispo sophomore Sal Nunez at 113, Santa Maria junior Kevin Carrizal at 120, Lompoc sophomore Mario Cuadra at 126, Lompoc junior Angel Zarate at 132, Cabrillo junior Dominic Rojas at 138 and St. Joseph senior Matthew Cuellar at 145.

The All-League Second Team at the upper weights consists of Santa Ynez sophomore Ben Flores at 152 pounds, Santa Ynez junior Fernando Nunez at 160, Nipomo senior Austin Music at 170, Cabrillo senior Andrew Rojas at 182, Santa Maria sophomore Makai Soto at 195, Santa Maria junior Angel Herrera at 220, and Nipomo junior Walter Boling and St. Joseph senior Aiden Martinez at 285.

Ocean League Honorable Mention at the lower weights went to Santa Maria freshman Jesus Santiago at 106 pounds, Santa Ynez freshman Andrew Badger at 120, Cabrillo junior Nick Luna at 126, Santa Maria sophomore Leo Mendoza at 132, Lompoc junior Ruben Fuentes at 138 and Santa Maria sophomore Joel Angeles at 145.

Ocean League Honorable Mention at the upper weights went to Cabrillo freshman Cole Robinson at 152 pounds, Santa Maria junior Alexis Iturbide at 160, Lompoc sophomore Ricky Orellana at 170, Lompoc sophomore Axel Adame at 182, Santa Ynez junior Angel Gaitan at 195, San Luis Obispo sophomore Daniel Marquez at 220 and St. Joseph Joseph junior Dominic Soares at 285.

The All-CCAA First team at the lower weights consisted of Alina Bojorges of Santa Maria at 101 pounds, Austria Holland of Nipomo at 106, Soleil Bautista of Righetti at 111, Brianna Benitez of Pioneer Valley at 116, Nartatez at 121, Alanis Cedeno of Santa Maria at 126 and Natalia Castro of Santa Maria at 131.

The All-CCAA First Team at the upper weights consisted of Dalila Elenes of Pioneer Valley at 137 pounds, McNutt at 143, Ana Garcia-Delgado of Atascadero at 150, Yaritza Jimenez of Pioneer Valley at 160, Faye Fedrick of Lompoc at 170, Denisse De La Cruz Lopez of Paso Robles at 189 and Avery Manko of Cabrillo at 235.

The All-CCAA Second Team at the lower weights consisted of Annette Torres Medina of Righetti at 101 pounds, Micaela Corera of Righetti at 106, Malia Ortiz of Santa Ynez at 111, Abigail Russell of San Luis Obispo at 116, Ayten Elbarbary of Morro Bay at 121, Gabriela Martinez of Pioneer Valley at 126 and Ashley Hernandez of Pioneer Valley at 131.

The All-CCAA Second Team at the upper weights consisted of Vanessa Zayas of Santa Maria at 137 pounds, Lillie Brander of Atascadero at 153, Daniela Sierra of Pioneer Valley at 150, Madison Turner of Lompoc at 160, Emily Ramirez of Righetti at 170, Briauna Beck of Lompoc at 189 and Sherleen Lainez of Pioneer Valley at 235.

Holland, Manko and Correa all qualified for the state championships. Holland medaled with a sixth-place finish at 106 pounds.