As his team tries to rebound from a rough 2021 in which it went 6-15, including 3-12 in the Channel League, veteran Lompoc Braves baseball coach Jason Carlson believes he has seen some encouraging things.

“The outlook this season is completely different,” Carlson said Saturday before the Braves beat St. Joseph 5-2 in a scrimmage at St. Joseph.

“There’s a whole other dynamic, a different culture, the leadership just day in and day out.”

Carlson also liked his team’s defense DURING the scrimmage. The Braves were error free, and the scrimmage ended with the Braves completing a strikeout-throw-out double play, catching a Knights base runner trying to steal second base.

“We know this time of year the bats are going to be a little slow, and the defense needs to be there,” said Carlson. “We work on the little things on defense every day in practice.”

As for the hitting, the Braves and Knights had four hits each, but Lompoc junior Alexis Estrada had the one with the biggest impact. He smacked a two-run double in a four-run Lompoc fourth. The Braves broke a 1-1 tie then.

Carlson said before the scrimmage started that the Braves pitching staff “is going to be thick,” this year, and Lompoc used a different pitcher every inning Saturday except the last two.

Brandon Brickey worked a scoreless sixth and seventh.

“We have nine pitchers this year,” Carlson said beforehand, and if Saturday was any indication, they will all get significant work.

Brickey is part of a core of six seniors the Braves are counting particularly heavily on. He is one of the nine pitchers on the Braves staff.

The four varsity senior returnees include catcher Bridger Coleman, right fielder, first baseman Gabe Hirzel, pitcher, third baseman Jordan Scott and shortstop Andrew Porter.

“Coleman, Hirzel and Scott all hit over .300 last year,” said Carlson.

Besides Brickey, the other Lompoc senior is Isaiah Hernandez.

“Isaiah didn’t play the last two years,” said Carlson. “He’s a wrestler, and he had some back injuries.”

The Braves pitching staff has a freshman lefthander, Jack Jones. Jones worked a hitless, scoreless first inning Saturday.

Carlson said Hirzel, Scott and Brickey, when they’re not pitching, all figure to be regulars in the infield, along with junior Evan Chavez and shortstop Joseph Sprecher who is up from the junior varsity.

Matt Kovach, a transfer from Cabrillo, will back up Coleman at catcher. Rudy Elizondo is the Braves center fielder.

“We’re still deciding,” when it comes to who will play left and right field for the Braves, said Carlson.

Lompoc was set to host Templeton Tuesday in the Braves’ season opener.