With their inaugural Ocean League campaign in the CIF Central Section approaching, a Lompoc girls basketball team with a blend of veterans and younger players is looking to generate momentum.

Some of the Braves' traditionally tough defense has materialized so far, but the Braves are 2-10. At press time, Lompoc had one game left before starting league play. The Braves were set to host Ventura Foothill Tech Dec. 27 before hosting Santa Ynez Jan. 3 in the Braves' Ocean League opener.

The Braves have held their opponents under 40 points a game five times but are averaging just under 33 points a game themselves.

Still, "Our team is coming together," said veteran Lompoc coach Claudia Terrones, who is co-coaching the team with her husband, Paul Terrones, this season.

"We have a good mix of seniors and young players. We are slowly making strides to be a better team."

Claudia Terrones said the squad should get senior small forward Cierra Bailey back soon. Bailey led the team in scoring last season, at 14.5 points a game.

"Cierra broke her finger two days before our first game," said Terrones. "She will be back for league play in January."

Lompoc's two wins have come against Ocean League rivals, 56-30 against Santa Ynez at the Bryan Ayer Classic Lompoc hosted, and 59-16 against host Atascadero at the Atascadero Tournament.

"I set a tough pre-season schedule, competing against (primarily) Mountain League opponents," said Claudia Terrones. "Playing them exposes our weaknesses so we can work on them and get better."

The Braves lost three seniors from the team that went 10-14, 3-7 in 2021-22, Lompoc's farewell season in the Channel League. After four years in the Channel League, that includes south county stalwarts Dos Pueblos and San Marcos, Lompoc joined Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in a move from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section to the Central Section, effective this school year.

One of the graduated Lompoc seniors, Mallory Branum, averaged 10 points a game for the Braves last season. Branum plays for Hancock College now and averages 11 points a game, near the team lead, for a Bulldogs squad that was 7-5 at press time.

This year, senior shooting guard Kylee Garcia, one of nine listed returners on the Lompoc roster, leads the Braves with 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. Makayla Figuereo, a 5-foot-9 power forward/center/point guard, was an All-Tournament Team selection at the Ayer Classic. She averages 6.5 points a game.

"We will rely heavily on Kiley Garcia and Makayla Figuereo for scoring," said Claudia Terrones. "Jalisa Dixon is a sophomore who works down low. She can block out really well and works block to block.

"Freshman Tara Terrones (Claudia and Paul's daughter) does all the little things," Claudia Terrones said. "She can rebound, score and makes great passes. Our bench comes off ready to play.

"Come January, we will be ready to go on all cylinders."

Santa Ynez, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Templeton, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley join Lompoc in the Ocean League this season.