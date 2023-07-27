In their school's first academic year in the CIF Central Section, Lompoc girls teams won three section divisional championships.
That helped equal another title for the Braves — the inaugural Times Area Girls Sweepstakes title. The award is for the 2022-23 school year.
Eleven teams, from Nipomo to the north, to Lompoc Valley and Santa Ynez Valley schools to the south, were eligible.
Lompoc racked up 53 points, thanks mainly to an Ocean League title and Division 3 championship for the tennis team and two more divisional crowns. The Braves edged St. Joseph for the gold. The second-place Knights earned 47 points. Third-place Nipomo scored 34 for bronze.
Teams in volleyball, tennis, water polo, basketball, soccer and softball earned 10 points each for a league title, two points for a win in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs and another five points for a section divisional championship.
Points were also available for placings in various other sports.
The Lompoc basketball and soccer teams both won Division 4 titles. The golf team won the Ocean League championship.
The soccer team earned 16 points for St. Joseph. The basketball and softball teams both garnered 14. The Knights shared the Mountain League soccer title with San Luis Obispo then won the Division 2 crown. The basketball and softball squads each won a Mountain League championship and earned four points in the playoffs.
The golf team rounded out the St. Joseph scoring with three points thanks to its showing at the divisional tournament.
The Nipomo girls took the Ocean League title in both indoor and beach volleyball. The Titans won a first-round indoor volleyball playoff game for two more points.
The track team gave Nipomo six points with a second-place finish in the Division 3 meet that the Titans hosted. The tennis team won two playoff matches for a total of four points, and the softball team rounded out the Titans scoring with a first-round win in the playoffs.
Orcutt Academy (28 points), Righetti (27) and Pioneer Valley (25) made a strong push for third place. The Orcutt Academy cross country team won a league championship and finished second in Division 4. The softball team won three playoff games, the basketball team won two and the soccer team won one.
Its track team gave Righetti 15 points by winning at the Santa Barbara County Championships (10 points) and at the City meet (five) that was held at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. The Righetti soccer team won a league championship, and the volleyball team won a playoff match.
Pioneer Valley got a Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) championship and an area title, that was worth another five points, from its wrestling squad and an Ocean League title from its softball team.
Other schools scoring points included Santa Ynez (20), and Cabrillo and Valley Christian Academy (two each).