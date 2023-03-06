Lompoc High School sophomore Jack Jones pitched a perfect baseball game Friday, and senior schoolmate Cheyanne Cordova pitched a two-hit complete softball game the same day.

The two are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 4. Jones needed just 66 pitches to nail down his perfect game in the Lompoc baseball team's 11-0 non-league win at Santa Maria, and Cordova struck out 18 in her team's 1-0 non-league win at Nipomo.

The Lompoc softball team (3-1) was scheduled to play a non-league home game against Santa Maria Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The Lompoc baseball team is slated to play a non-league home game against Pioneer Valley Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lompoc

Softball players Natalie Aguilar and Annyce De Luna joined Cordova at Monday's luncheon. They were joined by Jones and track athletes Andrew Gaitan and Anthony Alonzo.

St. Joseph

The Knights had a full table Monday as just about the entire boys basketball team attended the luncheon along with coach Tom Mott and coaches James Jones, Eliot Davis and Garrett Wood. The Knights were represented by 16 kids, including Diesel Lowe, Julius Price, Will Kuykendall, Caedin Hamilton, Mason Sutherland, Randy Telcide, Darian Mensah, Kayleb Sandoval, Gunner Morinini, Josiah Gonzales, Ramon Cota, Noah San Juan, Slayde Lowe, Abdul Bare, Luis Marin, Tounde Yessoufou

Santa Ynez

In attendance from Santa Ynez at Monday's Round Table luncheon were athletic director Ashley Coelho, baseball players Caleb Cassidy, Dylan Peters and Tyler Koopmans; swimmers Zack Bennett Lily Kallens, Lily Mazza and Landon Lassahn.

Valley Christian Academy

The Lions had baseball coach and athletic director Pete Fortier and baseball players Jacob Sanders and James Fakoury at Monday's Round Table.

Righetti

Swim coach Janel Powell was joined by swimmers Jamielynne Lomibao and Paige Nickerson at the luncheon.

Orcutt Academy

Athletic director Bridgette De Palma-Steed was joined by swimmers Sydney Carrier and Roman Peralta and baseball players Dominic Hancock and Joaquin Perez.

Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Hancock College and Cabrillo were not present at Monday's luncheon.