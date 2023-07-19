Paso Robles earned the 2022-23 girls Ocean League basketball championship with a 13-1 league campaign. The Bearcats have the league MVP, junior forward Nevaeh Dyer, and the league Coach of the Year, Mark Martinez.
Lompoc senior guard Kylee Garcia is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. Garcia averaged 3.7 steals a game for a Braves team that eventually won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.
Three Paso Robles players earned spots on the All-Ocean League First Team. The three are junior guard Riley Miller, senior forward Akasha Asberry and senior guard Leslie Godoy de alba.
A trio of seniors, San Luis Obispo forward Carys Villani, Lompoc guard Makayla Figuereo and Santa Maria guard Yuridia Ramos, round out the All-League First Team.
The All-Ocean League Second Team forwards are Santa Maria senior Phoebe Becerra and Santa Ynez freshman Helina Pecile. The guards are San Luis Obispo seniors Brielle Machado and Mizuki Salomon Gaspar, Lompoc freshman Tara Terrones, sophomores Angel Cardenas of Pioneer Valley and Taylor Sutton of Templeton, and Atascadero junior Gabriela Pullen.
Lompoc sophomore forward Jalisa Dixon, Santa Maria junior guard Alyssa Reyes, Santa Ynez sophomore guard Kylie LaPointe and Pioneer Valley sophomore forward Kahlia Melton were among those earning All-Ocean League Honorable Mention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.