Santa Ynez Valley Union High School teammates Jackson Ollenburger, Caleb Cassidy and Landon Lassahn have been playing basketball together for a long time.

In fact, "We've been playing together since seventh grade," the 6-foot-5 Lassahn said. "This is the best season we've ever had."

Having played together since junior high, "We know each other's games really well," Ollenburger said of how he and his two longtime friends and teammates work together.

The three had combined for just over 51 points a game going in to last week's game against Santa Maria, and they really delivered the goods for the Pirates Wednesday night.

All three racked up double-doubles. Cassidy scored 25 points and snared 14 rebounds. Ollenburger tossed in 22 points and had 11 assists, and Lassahn scored 18 points to go with his 11 rebounds.

Instead of suffering from rust after not having so much as practiced together because of the recent storms wreaking havoc on the schedule, the Pirates "came out and played our best game of the season" against Santa Maria, said Santa Ynez coach Rod Caughell.

The Pirates followed up their big win Jan. 11 by beating Orcutt Academy 76-25 in a league game at Santa Ynez on Jan. 12.

All five of the regular Pirates starters scored in double figures in that one. Cassidy racked up 18 points and 14 rebounds. Ollenburger tossed in 13 points, Hale Durbiano scored 12, Lassahn had 11, and Jayden Mendoza scored 10. Lassahn snared seven rebounds.

Caughell is starting another stint as the team's coach after several years away. He noted how well Ollenburger, Cassidy and Lassahn play together.

"They've played together so long that they know each other's games," said Caughell.

In fact, Caughell is impressed with how the team in general has roared to an 12-3 start entering the week.

"They know the kind of game I want to play," Caughell said, and his players are doing it.

The Pirates didn't force much against Santa Maria and took care of the ball. Instead of the ball-handler over-dribbling and committing a charging foul when the Pirates had a two-on-one fast break, the ball-handler would pass the ball inside to a teammate for an easy layup. And the Pirates were making good on their layups.

The Santa Ynez defenders had each other's backs for the most part. The Saints didn't have many easy shots inside and, after connecting on four of their trademark 3's early to stay close in the first quarter, Santa Maria couldn't connect on many after that as the Pirates steadily pulled away.

Since the Santa Ynez players couldn't practice together as a team, several "went to a park outside to practice," in between the team's game the prior Friday night and the Santa Ynez game at Santa Maria on Jan. 11, Cassidy said.

It's early in the season but if the Pirates keep going as they have been, they figure to be a tough bunch for other teams to match up against.

They aren't tall overall, but Lassahn and Cassidy give them some height inside, and both are excellent rebounders. They can score from inside and from distance with regularity. The Pirates sank eight 3-pointers against the Saints, with Ollenburger draining four.

Santa Ynez has shown it can break a good defensive press, and the Saints, who press all over the court, have a good one, with ease.

A team can't set up its press optimally if the other team is scoring regularly, and the Pirates, sparked by the Ollenburger-Cassidy-Lassahn trio, did plenty of that. The Pirates scored on 10 of their 16 possessions in the first quarter, 13 of their 18 possessions in the second and 12 out of 18 in the third. Most of the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Cassidy noted that Mendoza gave the Pirates important scoring support early. Mendoza scored eight points, all in the first half, as Santa Ynez built a 51-24 lead at the break.

"We can always count on Jayden or Hale Durbiano to give us a basket when we really need it," said Cassidy. Mendoza and Durbiano were the other Santa Ynez starters Wednesday night.

Besides all their good work on-court, "We have good chemistry," said Cassidy. "We have much better continuity than we did last year."

Santa Ynez was set to host Morro Bay Jan. 17 in a league game before facing Bishop Diego Jan. 18 in a non-league game. The Pirates play at San Luis Obispo Jan. 20 in an Ocean League game that tips off at 6:30 p.m.