The Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA) is seeking officials for the 2023 football season.
The organization's officials work youth, and high school junior varsity and varsity football games in a coverage area from Paso Robles to Lompoc and Santa Ynez. The number of LPOA officials has shrank from 80 pre-pandemic to the current 55.
The LPFOA is offering an eight-week training program. Interested candidates can visit the LPFOA website at LPFOA.org.
The first officials meeting of the 2023 season will take place July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High School.
LPFOA president Bob Rollins can be reached by email at brollins@charter.net or by phone at 805-712-7729.