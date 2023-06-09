LPFOA 01
The Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA) is seeking officials for the 2023 football season.

The organization's officials work youth, and high school junior varsity and varsity football games in a coverage area from Paso Robles to Lompoc and Santa Ynez. The number of LPOA officials has shrank from 80 pre-pandemic to the current 55.

The LPFOA is offering an eight-week training program. Interested candidates can visit the LPFOA website at LPFOA.org.

The first officials meeting of the 2023 season will take place July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High School.

LPFOA president Bob Rollins can be reached by email at brollins@charter.net or by phone at 805-712-7729. 

