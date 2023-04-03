Game Mattis pitched a no-hitter last week. Teagan Thompson hit a dramatic home run.

They are the Male and Female Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending April 1.

Mattis hurled his no-hitter in the second game during a sweep of an Ocean League doubleheader at Morro Bay Saturday. The Conquistadores moved to 13-1, 5-1 on the season with 7-1 and 14-0 wins over the Pirates.

After Lompoc had been no-hit for six innings, Thompson completed a Braves comeback from 3-0 down against St. Joseph on March 27 by belting a grand slam homer over the center field fence at St. Louis de Montfort for a 5-3 Lompoc win in a Mountain League game. The ball Thompson hit cleared the fence by plenty.

The Braves won two of their three games in a busy week to move to 8-2, 3-1.

Mattis and Thompson were honored at the NSBCART meeting at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt Monday. Here is a list of the attendees.

Cabrillo

Long-time former Cabrillo coach Jonathan Osborne (his son Cole coaches the team now) was in attendance, along with Cabrillo baseball players Mattis, Ray Hernandez and Carson Heath, and swimmers Elianna and Maddi Core.

Orcutt Academy

Athletic director Bridgette DePalma, along with swimmers Bre Brady, Kylie-Shea Cannaday and Caleb Ens, and tennis players Etienne Malez, Isaiah Hilario, Piper Hierholzer, were in attendance.

Lompoc

Thompson from the softball team attended, along with baseball players Matt Kovach and Joseph Sprecher, and swimmers Clara Ainsworth and Thomas Apolinario.

Valley Christian Academy

Softball coach Randy Stanford, along with baseball players Chase Barretto and Jordan Tittes were in attendance.

Pioneer Valley

Athletic director Anthony Morales, tennis coach Katy Daly, and tennis team members Victor Cambero, Valentin Tello-Galindo, Omar Torres, Oswaldo Perez, Erick Escobedo, Henry Valdez, Jarrett Soukesone and Eric Moreno were at the meeting.

St. Joseph

Athletic director Tom Mott, along with baseball players Hunter Hammond, Omar Reynoso, Charlie Ward and Jayden Cervantez were in attendance.

Santa Maria

Boys tennis team coach Naomi Nordwall, along with players Abraham Carrillo, Ethan Hayes, Alfredo Maldonado and Brian Gonzales were in attendance, along with baseball coach Walker Armstrong, along with Dominic Martin, Ruben Guzman, Vinny Reyes, and Jordan and Julian Medina.