Veteran Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg has been named the school's new athletic director.

The school made the announcement Thursday. McClurg replaces Ashley Coelho, who announced late last month she was leaving Santa Ynez to take a teaching and coaching job at Lompoc High.

McClurg, Santa Ynez's football coach since 2012, said he will continue as football coach there though he will no longer teach physical education at the school once he becomes athletic director.

He seemed unfazed when it came to being both Santa Ynez's athletic director and football coach.

"Time management's time management," said McClurg. However, "It's tough to teach PE and be an athletic director at the same time."

McClurg said, "We're in the process of getting a new principal, and I just thought it was time for someone who was already familiar with the people at Santa Ynez," to take the reins as Santa Ynez athletic director.

"Plus, I'm already familiar with the sports scene on the Central Coast, and I already know all the other athletic directors," in the area, said McClurg.

"We are looking forward to Josh taking on the role of athletic director at Santa Ynez High," Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Superintendent Andrew Schwab said. "His extensive coaching and teaching experience make him an ideal candidate to lead the athletic program for the 2023-24 school year.

"With a distinguished career spanning 23 years in coaching and teaching, McClurg brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for fostering student athletes' growth," the release said.

Besides being the school's veteran football coach, McClurg has also been an assistant coach for basketball and track at his alma mater. McClurg graduated from Santa Ynez in 1994.

McClurg participated in football, basketball and track when he was a student at Santa Ynez.

Before he began his teaching and coaching career at his alma mater, McClurg taught PE and coached football and track at Nipomo High. McClurg was an assistant athletic director there for two years.

His first three Santa Ynez football teams went a combined 6-26. Since then, McClurg's squads have posted winning records in six of the last eight seasons, including a 4-1 2021 spring campaign that was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His 2022 squad, riddled with injuries after moving to the competitive Mountain League in Santa Ynez's first school year in the CIF Central Section, went 5-6.

McClurg's last two teams have made the playoffs, though the Pirates have gone out in the first round each time.

"(McClurg's) diverse experience and commitment to the development of student athletes have equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of high school athletics and the role they play in shaping well-rounded individuals," a Santa Ynez news release said.