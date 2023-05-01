Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina pitched a perfect game.

Orcutt Academy senior Mason Enthoven went 4-for-4 at the Ocean League Swimming and Diving Championships — with four automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Division 2 Championships to boot.

They are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 29. The two were honored at the Monday Round Table meeting that took place at Hancock College.

Molina hurled her perfecto in a 16-0 win for the Pioneer Valley softball team over Orcutt Academy Wednesday that kept the Panthers in a first-place tie with Nipomo in the Ocean League. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

Enthoven won the boys open 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 48.55 seconds and the 500 free in 4:54.89, both automatic qualifying times for the Division 2 championships.

The Orcutt Academy senior swam the opening leg for the 200 medley relay team that won in 1:48.42 and the anchor leg for the 400 freestyle medley relay team that won in 3:52. Those times are also qualifying marks for the Division 2 championships.

Orcutt Academy finished second behind league champion Atascadero at the league championships. The Pioneer Valley softball team will play Friday at Nipomo at 4:30 p.m. in a big Ocean League game.

Here is a list, by school, of attendees at the Round Table Meeting.

Cabrillo

Boys volleyball team coach Michelle Poquette, and players Damian Jimenez and Erik Carriedo attended.

Hancock

Baseball players Elijah Pascual and Cooper Bagby were there for the Bulldogs.

Valley Christian Academy

Softball coaches Sarah Beckhaus and Traci Uno, and players Juliza Evans, Maggie Moore and Olivia Uno attended.

St. Joseph

Boys volleyball coaches Dustin Astrosky and Bailey Woodside, and players Braeden Rappozo, Gavin Galanski and Lucas Mayes; baseball players Dom Hernandez and Jack Ferguson; Stunt Team members Yza Bernardo and Malia Wesner attended for the Knights.

Santa Maria

Athletic director Dan Ellington was joined by swim coach Elliott Kaser, and team members Andrea Martinez and Isabella Alvarez. Softball team members Nevaeh Madrigal and Lizbeth Orozco attended for the Saints.

Pioneer Valley

Athletic director Anthony Morales was joined by softball coach Kristina Sewell, and team members Molina, Ciena Acosta, Rianna Dulay, Mila Dolores, Marissa Dollinger and Kaylee Dolores.

Righetti

Track coach Megan Cota and athletes Adrian Gonzalez, Jirah Jemerson and Isaiah Canas represented the Warriors.