The Righetti football team has a new head coach and a somewhat new-look roster.

Rus Pickett is the new Warriors head coach. He replaces Tony Payne who stepped down after five seasons at the helm. Payne guided the Warriors to the only CIF sectional football title a Santa Maria Valley school has ever won, the Central Section Division 5 crown in 2021.

Righetti won just one regular season game but reeled off five straight wins in the post season before falling in the state title game.

Righetti 2023 schedule 08/18 BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. 08/25 @ Fresno Justin Garza, 7 p.m. 09/01 PIONEER VALLEY, 7 p.m. 09/15 @ Paso Robles*, 7 p.m. 09/22 @ Santa Ynez*, 7 p.m. 09/29 LOMPOC*, 7 p.m. 10/06 ARROYO GRANDE*, 7 p.m. 10/13 @ St. Joseph*, 7 p.m. 10/20 @ Mission Prep*, 7 p.m. 10/27 NIPOMO*, 7 p.m. * - Mountain League game. HOMES GAMES IN CAPS.

The Warriors went 2-8 in 2022 and did not have the minimum .300 regular season percentage required for a Central Section team to apply for the playoffs. Payne took Righetti to the Division 2 title game in 2018, Righetti's first school year in the Central Section and Payne's first season as the coach.

Pickett was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the 2022 Fresno City College team that went 7-4 and edged Butte 13-10 to win the Northern California Bowl. He was also the athletic director at Fresno McClane High School before coming to the Central Coast.

"We have a great group of people investing in how we are changing football in the Righetti community," said Pickett.

"Our players are currently building resiliency through our training camp days."

The quarterback

Senior Cash Carter has apparently won the job. He is one of nine primary returners Pickett lists. Both of Righetti's regular quarterbacks last year, Braden Claborn and Abel McCormack, graduated. Claborn will be part of the inaugural Simpson University football program. Simpson is located in Redding.

"I like our quarterback," returning two-way senior Jacob Nelson said of Carter. "He throws a good ball. Not too hard, not too soft."

Carter was listed as a quarterback on the 2022 Righetti roster, though he did not throw a pass in a game. He saw action at wide receiver and was second on the team in receptions behind graduated two-way stalwart Brian Monighetti. Carter hauled in 19 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown last season. This year, he figures to be throwing balls instead of catching them.

Key returnees

Nelson, a regular in 2022 and one of 21 seniors on the Righetti roster, will again be a wide receiver on offense and a safety on defense. He is a four-year varsity player and was a particularly key cog in the Righetti defense as a strong safety last year.

"I think as a unit we have a good amount of players who are ready to get down and just play their heart out on the football field," said Nelson.

Adrian Mondol, another senior, another two-way starter and another four-year varsity player, is also back for the Warriors. He will be a running back on offense and an inside linebacker on defense for Righetti.

He was a leader on defense last year for the Warriors.

"I think as a team we're way ahead of where we were at this point last year," said Mondol. Defensively, "We're in sync, for sure."

Lucas Graack, an offensive tackle and a three-year varsity player, said the team's offensive line is also in the groove. "The five (linemen) are in sync," he said.

Big losses

Lucas Graack played alongside his brother, Matthew, on the Righetti offensive line last season. Matthew Graack, considered a huge part of the heart of the offensive line, graduated in June and will play for the United States Merchant Marines Academy.

Besides Monighetti, who was a mainstay at running back and linebacker, Isaiah Abrigo, a running back, wide receiver and kick returner who was far and away the team's total yardage leader before he was injured, has also graduated. Reliable punter Gilberto Chavez graduated last June as well.

Plentiful senior returnees

On the bright side for the Warriors, they do have nine senior primary returners, including Carter, Nelson, Mondol, Lucas Graack, wide receiver/cornerback Damian Meraz, running back/outside linebacker Vance Abercrombie, defensive linemen Jordan Issako and Darrell Twisselman, and inside linebacker Ethan Brown.

Starting units

Pickett said it is too early to tell who the starting offensive and defensive units will consist of.

Specialists

Those have not been settled either.

Coaching staff

A robust slate of assistants includes associate head coach/offensive coordinator Jeremy Harman. The defensive coordinator is Asaiki Blake. Jerry Watson coaches the linebackers. Derek Beebe coaches the running backs. The offensive line coach is Gabe Espinoza, the defensive line coach is Jacob Lombard and Vincent Garcia is in charge of on field operations. Former Righetti wrestling and football standout Luke Wilson coaches the wide receivers and running backs.

Opening night

Righetti has a new opening night opponent. The Warriors will host Bakersfield Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Schedule outlook

Besides hosting Bakersfield in their opener, the Warriors also have a new second game opponent. Righetti will play at Fresno Justin Garza.

The rest of the Righetti schedule is the same as it was last year. The Warriors will host crosstown rival Pioneer Valley then embark upon their Mountain League schedule, which consists of Paso Robles, Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Arroyo Grande, St. Joseph, Mission Prep and Nipomo.

Pioneer Valley made it to the Central Section Division 5 championship game last year. Justin Garza finished 5-7. The Guardians beat Fowler in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs then lost to Caruthers in the quarterfinals.

Bakersfield finished 3-7. The Drillers obtained the .300 regular season winning percentage required to apply for the playoffs but did not compete in the postseason.