St. Joseph sophomore Niko Peinado turned in a (very) solid pitching performance Saturday. Therefore he is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 6, as determined by voters.

The right-hander pitched the last 6.1 innings in a 4-2 St. Joseph win at Righetti in the second game of the doubleheader between the cross-street rivals. The Knights spotted the Warriors two first-inning runs then rallied to win.

Peinado was the starting St. Joseph catcher in the opener of the teams' showdown doubleheader for first place in the Mountain League. Righetti won that one 3-0 to clinch the league title.

In a close one, Peinado garnered 3,210 votes to runner-up Gabe Barraza's 3,155. Barraza had two hits and drove in two runs to help the Cabrillo baseball team beat Atascadero 10-4 at Atascadero Friday to salvage a split of the two-game series between the teams and garner a share of the Ocean League title. The Conquistadores shared the league championship with Atascadero and Pioneer Valley.

Because of a technical error, voting stayed open 10 minutes past the official 2 p.m. Friday closing time. The 338 votes that came in after 2 p.m. were discounted. The 8,252 votes that came in by 2 p.m. were all counted. Peinado won out in a field of 12.

Here is a rundown on the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.

Maddie Moore, Valley Christian Academy softball, 637 votes

The freshman pitched a one-hit complete game in VCA's 5-0 win at Inglewood Amino Leadership in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.

VCA went out in the second round against No. 1 Ontario earlier this week.

Velen Velazquez, Orcutt Academy softball, 412 votes

Velazquez had two hits and an RBI in Orcutt's 2-1 Ocean League loss to Cabrillo.

Jaylynn Dolores, Pioneer Valley softball, 354 votes

Dolores put down a perfect bunt to drive home the winning run in Pioneer Valley's 2-1 win at second-place Nipomo that clinched at least a share of the Ocean League title for the Panthers.

Ari Sherman, Orcutt Academy boys tennis, 149 votes

Sherman won his match at No. 1 singles then teamed with Luke Fina for a win at No. 1 doubles that gave the No. 3 Spartans a 5-4 victory at No. 2 Kerman in the Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

No. 1 Mission Prep beat Orcutt Academy 7-2 in the Division 3 championship match earlier this week. This marked the first year in program history that an Orcutt Academy tennis team advanced to a divisional semifinal.

Emma Marsalek, Hancock College swimming

Marsalek earned three top-five finishes at the women's California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Championships that took place May 4-6 at East Los Angeles College. Marsalek finished second in the 1,650 freestyle, fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 400 individual medley.

James Fakoury, VCA baseball

Fakoury was a total of 3-for-5 with three RBIs in two Lions SS-Division 7 playoff games last week, and he hit a two-run home run in VCA's 4-3 win at home over Lennox Academy in a wild card game. Fakoury scored the winning run in the Lions' walk-off win in the seventh inning. He drove in a run in a 5-4 VCA loss at Newbury Park Adventist in the first round.

Gabe Rodriguez, Nipomo baseball

Rodriguez pitched the last seven innings in Nipomo's 4-3 win in eight at home against Orcutt Academy.

Austin Jones, Nipomo baseball

Jones had three hits in the Nipomo win.

Riley Allen, Righetti girls track

Allen anchored the winning 4x1 relay team and won the open 100 and 200 at the Mountain League Finals at Lompoc High School.

Dylan Pirkl, Pioneer Valley boys track

Pirkl won the boys discus event with a personal best of more than 20 feet at the Mountain League Finals.