The Nipomo football team, competing in the rugged Mountain League after some narrow non-league losses, went 0-10 in 2022.

The Titans are confident there won't be a repeat this year.

"We had a great summer. We're definitely ahead of the plan," said second-year Nipomo coach Stephen Field.

Nipomo 2023 schedule 08/18 @ San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m. 08/25 @ Cabrillo, 7 p.m. 09/01 SANTA MARIA, 7 p.m. 09/15 ST. JOSEPH*, 7 p.m. 09/22 @ Mission Prep*, 7 p.m. 09/29 ARROYO GRANDE*, 7 p.m. 10/06 @ Santa Ynez*, 7 p.m. 10/13 LOMPOC*, 7 p.m. 10/20 PASO ROBLES*, 7 p.m. 10/27 @ Righetti, 7 p.m. * - Mountain League game. HOME GAMES IN CAPS.

"We're ahead of where we were at this point last year, and we're ready to hit the ground running."

After Nipomo began its preseason training, "I would say the defense was a little ahead, but now the offense is starting to catch up," said Field.

The Titans are thin when it comes to experienced skill position returners, but they do have a core of returnees on the offensive line, including seniors Nate Dignan, Joe Castaneda, Walter Boling and Emi Toledo. Dignan, Castaneda and Boling are seniors. Toledo is a junior.

"I definitely think we've improved," said Castaneda, who is a second-year varsity player. "We're in sync."

Boling is in his fourth year on the Nipomo varsity. He was a sophomore on the 2021 Nipomo team that qualified for the playoffs and won a first-round game.

"I'm happy with the way things are going (this year), but there's definitely room for improvement," Boling said.

The only returning starters on defense are senior linebackers Ian Ackerman and Braden Reese. Braden is the younger brother of the graduated Nate Reese, a do-it-all player, as a quarterback, defensive back, punter, place kicker, kickoff man and kick returner, for Nipomo in 2021.

Ackerman is in his third year on the varsity. "We're putting a lot of work in on the defensive unit, so I think we'll be better on pass coverage," he said.

Malachi Starr was third on the team in rushing, with 306 yards in seven games in 2022, and he is back for his senior season. Starr averaged 4.5 yards a carry and ran for one touchdown last year. The Titans lost their top two ball carriers from last season, Gabe Sanchez and Gabe Evans, who was also a leader on defense at linebacker, to graduation.

Quarterback situation

Field said the incumbent, sophomore Griffin Groshart, and freshman newcomer Blayne Lowry are competing for the starting position.

The passing game

Nipomo threw for less than 45 yards a game last year. The Titans do have a wide receiver with some experience, senior Joseph Canales, returning.

The kicking game

That will be handled by junior J.D. Zarate, a returner who will do all of Nipomo's kicking chores this year. Zarate will also be a starter at safety.

Coaching staff

Nipomo assistants will include Russ Edwards, David Flores, Jay Wells, Aaron Quarles, Bryan Barr, Angel Ortiz and JT Wells. Edwards is the Nipomo athletic director and former veteran head football coach.

The Titans won the 2014 CIF Southern Section Northwest Division championship under Edwards. Nipomo moved to the Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year.

Opening night

Nipomo will play at San Luis Obispo County rival San Luis Obispo Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Schedule outlook

The Titans will play the same schedule they did last year, against pre-season opponents San Luis Obispo, Cabrillo and Santa Maria before taking on their Mountain League slate of St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Paso Robles and Righetti.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria both went out in the first round of the playoffs last year. Cabrillo, winning for the first time since 2017, won its first two games of 2023 but lost the rest and did not qualify for the postseason.