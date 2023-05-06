CJ Arias hit the game-winning two-run home run last week in the Nipomo softball team's biggest game of the year to that point.

Thus, Arias is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 29 as determined by voters.

Arias hit her big two-run home run as Nipomo beat Cabrillo 3-1 at Nipomo. Her homer gave Nipomo a 3-0 lead at the time. Arias garnered 19,098 votes to win out in a field of 10 candidates.

Runner-up Ciena Acosta of the Pioneer Valley softball team earned 17,766 votes. Acosta pitched a two-hit complete game as Pioneer Valley won 9-2 at Santa Ynez. The Panthers stayed tied for first with Nipomo in the Ocean League, setting up a showdown between the two for first place Friday at Nipomo.

Here is a rundown of the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.

Andrew Sandoval, Pioneer Valley baseball, 12,557 votes

Sandoval and two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Panthers edged Atascadero 10-9 in the first game of a key doubleheader at Atascadero. The Greyhounds took the second game 15-2 to maintain a first-place tie in the Ocean League with Cabrillo at 10-2 in league games, with Pioneer Valley close behind at 8-2.

Gabe Barraza, Cabrillo baseball, 3,028 votes

Barraza was part of a combined three-hitter on the mound and had a total of four hits and two RBIs at the plate as Cabrillo swept Nipomo in a doubleheader at home to move into a tie for first place.

Madi Piasai, Righetti girls swimming

Piasai swam a leg for the Righetti 200 medley relay team that won in meet record time at the Mountain League Championships at Arroyo Grande. Piasai also set a league record in winning the 100 backstroke. Both marks were automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships.

Alie Cabiles, Righetti girls swimming

Cabiles took the 200 freestyle and 100 free at the Mountain League championships.

Gustavo Delgado, Lompoc boys swimming

Delgado won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke in automatic qualifying times for the sectional championships at the Ocean League Championships at Pioneer Valley.

Landon Lassahn, Santa Ynez boys swimming

Lassahn set a league record in winning the 200 freestyle at the Mountain League Championships. He also won the 100 free.

Omar Reynoso, St. Joseph baseball

Reynoso pitched a five-hit complete game as the Knights beat Arroyo Grande 3-0 to stay a game behind first-place Righetti in the Mountain League.

Jade Mayorga, Righetti softball

Mayorga hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, giving Righetti a come-from-behind 3-2 non-league win over Cabrillo at home. The Warriors completed a comeback after trailing 2-0.