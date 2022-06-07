Info box MVP: Avary Cain, St. Joseph Offensive Player of the Year: Giselle Calderon, Orcutt Academy, SR., PG Defensive Player of the Year: Makennah Simonson, Nipomo, JR., G Sixth Woman of the Year: Kacie Slover, Nipomo, SR., G FIRST TEAM Kai Oani, St. Joseph, SO., PG Andrea Stajic, St. Joseph, SR., SG Gabby Cordova, Cabrillo, SR., SG Khaeli Robertson-Mack, Orcutt Academy, JR., PF Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph, JR., C SECOND TEAM Maiya McIntyre, Cabrillo, SR., SF Chyanna Medina-Tell, Orcutt Academy SR., SG Maddie Cutliff, Righetti, SR., PF Mallory Branum, Lompoc, SR., SG Lindsay Mikkelson, VCA, SR., PG HONORABLE MENTION Luz Olea, Santa Maria, SR., SG Nayeli Torres, Santa Ynez, SR., PG Giszelle Hrehor, Santa Ynez, SR., C Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy, JR., F Cierra Bailey, Lompoc, JR., SF Jenna Mason, VCA, SR., PF Honnalee Kennedy, Nipomo, JR., F

There was still plenty of hardware up for grabs after St. Joseph's Avary Cain took the top honor for the Santa Maria Times' All-Area Team.

Nipomo High's top stars have taken two of the three remaining individual honors.

Cain was named the Times' All-Area MVP last week.

This week, Nipomo junior Makennah Simonson has been named the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Teammate Kacie Slover is the Sixth Woman of the Year.

Simonson also had a case for the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year award. The 5-foot-9 junior led the Titans with 15.2 points per game. She added 5.3 rebounds and three assists. But she led Nipomo in another category with an eye-popping stat: She averaged 5.2 steals per game, leading a Nipomo defense that averaged nearly 16 steals as a team.

Simonson helped the Titans go 22-8 during the regular season and 8-2 in the Mountain League. She was named the Mountain League's Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Simonson atop the All-Area honor list is Slover, a senior guard who's signed to play at Cal Poly Humboldt. Slover was named the All-Area offensive Player of the Year last season.

Though Slover was a starter for the Titans, she was chosen as the Sixth Woman of the Year for her ability and willingness to do whatever her team needed of her. Slover's game may be more suited for the shooting guard position, but she selflessly played point guard for the Titans while also filling any frontcourt position that was needed.

Last season, Slover averaged 16.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as Simonson missed the entire year. This year, with Simonson back, Slover's role changed. She averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, one assist and two steals per game.

The Titans were one of the top four teams in the entire CIF Central Section, earning a spot in the Open Division playoffs. Slover helped the Titans earn back-to-back berths in the CIF State playoffs. Their 22 wins this season is a school record.

Offensive Player of the Year

Orcutt Academy senior point guard Giselle Calderon is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.

Calderon battled through her senior season, helping the Spartans go 23-9 overall and 6-4 in a tough Mountain League. The Spartans lost to Caruthers in the CIF Central Section Division 3 title game.

Calderon then helped the Spartans make a daring run to the CIF State Division 3 SoCal Regional semifinal as the No. 15 seed. Calderon averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on the year. She added 1.8 steals.

For her career, Calderon scored 1,322 points in 97 games with the Spartans. She averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game for her career.

First Team

Though she missed a big chunk of the season due to transfer rules, Andrea Stajic had a tremendous impact on the floor for St. Joseph. Stajic, who played in 15 games after she transferred from Arroyo Grande last year, averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She was also in consideration for the Offensive Player of the Year award, though her only playing in about half her team's games was a detracting factor. Stajic is signed to play at Cal Poly.

Stajic's St. Joseph teammate Kai Oani is on the First Team. Oani is a sophomore. She averaged 9.8 points and a team-high 4.2 assists for the Knights.

St. Joseph center Candace Kpetikou is also on the First Team. She averaged 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Cabrillo guard Gabby Cordova is on the First Team. Playing against tough Channel League competition, Cordova led the Conqs with an average of 10.4 points per game. She added 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Also on the First Team is Orcutt Academy forward Khaeli Robertson-Mack. She had a breakout season for the Spartans, averaging 11.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. She also added one assist, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Robertson-Mack got stronger as the season went along. She had double-doubles in seven of the final eight games against the season's top competition. She had 24 points and 10 rebounds in one state playoff game and had nine points and 18 rebounds in the regional semifinal game vs. Porterville. She had 22 points and 14 rebounds in a league game against Righetti. She had a season-high 19 rebounds in a non-league game against Bakersfield Mira Monte. She had 14 double-doubles on the season.

Second Team

The All-Area Second Team features Cabrillo's Maiya McIntyre, Orcutt Academy's Chyanna Medina-Tell; Righetti's Maddie Cutliff; Lompoc's Mallory Branum and VCA's Lindsay Mikkelson.

Honorable Mention

Santa Maria's Luz Olea is on the Honorable Mention team. She's joined by Santa Ynez standouts Nayeli Torres and Giszelle Hrehor; Orcutt Academy's Devyn Kendrick; Lompoc's Cierra Bailey; and Valley Christian's Jenna Mason.

The All-Area Teams are formulated by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, using a number of factors, including in-game evaluations, statistics and the various All-League teams as a framework.