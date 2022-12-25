The Central Coast lost two of its sports icons within a year, John Madden and Mel Gatson, and that ranks as No. 8 among the top Times sports stories of 2022.

Gatson, a Lompoc resident who officiated high school, junior college, semi-pro and NCAA baseball, high school, junior college and women's NCAA Division 1 basketball, along with high school football, died last Nov. 3. Madden died on Dec. 28, 2021, but the top sports stories of that year had already run by then, so Madden's death is included in Times top story No. 8 for this year.

Before Madden launched his Hall of Fame coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, became an NFL icon as a color commentator and put his name to Madden NFL which became iconic itself, among video games, Madden coached at Hancock College from 1960 to 1963.

He was an assistant on coach Al Baldock's staff, once referring to Baldock as "a very good coach," in comments to reporters, during his first two years at Hancock. Madden was the Hancock head coach his last two years there, and his Hancock career ended with the Bulldogs beating Taft 22-0 to win the Central California Junior College Association championship.

Madden and his wife, Virginia Fields, had deep ties to the Central Coast. Fields was a Los Alamos native, and the couple was married inside St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria on Dec. 26, 1959. Madden taught at Hancock while coaching there, and his wife was also a teacher. Madden served as grand marshal at the Elks Rodeo Parade in 1970.

Gatson was beloved by many on the Central Coast, including his officiating colleagues who referred to him as a man of integrity and a top-notch official whose knack for getting calls right was matched by his ability to defuse tense situations, all without calling attention to himself.

"He taught me to be invisible," on the baseball diamond, said Sidney Williamson, an official and close friend who worked with Gatson, who was the best man at Williamson's wedding, for years. Williamson is the former coordinator of umpires for the California Collegiate League.

The Santa Maria Indians organization is a former member of the CCL.

Lompoc resident John Salter, a veteran local sports official who has been a fixture on the Central Coast sports scene for decades calling junior college softball games and officiating area high school sports, was Gatson's best friend.

"We would talk every day for 45 years," said Salter. "We'd talk morning, noon and night. During his dying days, I would get up 45 minutes before leaving (for a work assignment) and I'd talk to him."

Salter worked closely with Gatson overseeing the Vandenberg Air Force youth and adult leagues. "He was one of my partners," said Salter. "Everyone trusted Mel."

Former official Dan Marple, a close friend who worked with Marple for years, said, "Coaches liked and trusted Mel so much that they just didn't argue with him. Coaches often didn't come out and argue (baseball calls) simply because Gatson was umpiring."

For years, Gatson was the CIF Southern Section liaison between officials and schools for the Central Coast. The liaison has multiple dealings with officials and schools, including the handling of discipline issues.

"He was very, very good at it," said Dwayne Finley. Finley, who said he knew Gatson for more than 30 years, is a veteran sports official himself and was Gatsen's counterpart as liaison for the San Fernando Valley.

"He was a great man on the field and a better man off it," said Finley.

It is difficult to believe, his friends and colleagues said, that Gatson is gone.

"This has not been easy for me," said Bobby Kennedy, the Los Padres Athletic League Officials Association President who has known Gatson since 1999. "He's helped me become a leader in (the officiating) avocation."

Salter said, "Sometimes I'll be talking to someone on the phone, and I'll just break down and tell him I'll have to call him back later," said Salter. "It's hard to believe he's gone. People will tell me, 'Well, he's in a better place.' I'm a Christian man, I believe that, but what about me? I'm here without him.

"It's hard, but I'll get through this."

