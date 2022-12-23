Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez closed their respective senior wrestling seasons at Righetti in a big way.

Both finished a successful run at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters with top-eight finishes at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Bakersfield. Mendez, who wrestles for Cal Poly now, finished second at 113 pounds. Rodriguez was the runner-up at 145 pounds.

The pair's big finish at the state tournament ranks at No. 9 among the top Times sports stories of 2022.

Mendez, who is 2-1 in his freshman collegiate wrestling season at Cal Poly, finished second at the Central Section Masters. Rodriguez finished third.

Righetti junior Jeremy Oani, at 118 pounds, also had a good state tournament. He lost in the last of the blood rounds, the rounds before the top eight placers were determined.

Thanks to those three, Righetti scored 62 points at the state tournament. The Warriors finished in 14th place out of the top 22 schools.

Oani finished fifth at the Central Section Masters. Righetti scored 102.5 points, good for a tie for seventh place with Bakersfield South.

Mendez and Rodriguez worked their way through the blood rounds, then the quarterfinals and the semis to get to championship matches at the state tournament.

Joey Cruz of Clovis North scored an 8-3 decision to beat Mendez for the 113-pound title. Miguel Estrada of Bakersfield Frontier pinned Rodriguez at the 3:11 mark to win the 145-pound championship.

Mendez got to the state title match at 113 pounds by edging Elijah Cortez of Giloy 3-2 in the semis. Rodriguez won by a 6-1 decision against Kyler Lake of Clovis Buchanan in the semis at 145.

Mendez scored a 14-5 major decision win to get through the round of 16, and Rodriguez earned a 7-0 win by decision to advance to the quarterfinals.

Both Righetti wrestlers won by fall in the round of 32, Mendez in just 29 seconds and Rodriguez at the 3:23 mark.

Joel Cruz of Clovis took a 7-3 decision against Mendez to win the title match at 113 pounds at the Central Section Masters. Rodriguez won the third-place match at 145 against Nicholas Coen Quintana of Dinuba by injury default.

