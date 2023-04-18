En route to earning last year's All-Area MVP award, St. Joseph freshman Tounde Yessoufou averaged 26.4 points a game.

Expecting that kind of production again would have been a big ask, even of a five-star recruit, which the 6-foot-6 sophomore wing is. Yessoufou didn't quite average 26.4 points a game during the 2022-23 season.

He averaged 27.8.

Yessoufou has repeated as the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP.

Yessoufou led the Knights to a 28-7 overall record, a 14-0 Mountain League campaign — the closest St. Joseph league win was by 17 points en route to reaching its 40th straight league win and third consecutive league championship — and the CIF Central Section Division 1 and Open Division Northern California Regional championships.

"Absolutely, with the guys we had, I thought going into the season that we could do all that," said Yessoufou, the Mountain League MVP.

Yessoufou is a native of Benin, and he said he is able to stay in touch regularly with family there. Besides, he said, he has become close with many people in this area.

He averaged a double-double this past season, with 10.7 rebounds a game. He led the Knights in scoring, rebounds and steals (3.7 per game). Yessoufou was second on the team in blocked shots behind senior center Caedin Hamilton and was third in assists.

Yessoufou's assists and steals numbers were up from the previous season. His rebounding and blocked shots averages were down slightly, but that may have been at least partly because of the surge of the 6-foot-9 Hamilton. Hamilton's rebounding and blocked shots numbers (as well as scoring) were up dramatically from the season before.

The Knights gave it a run in the 2023 Open Division state championship game at Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento, but fell 76-65 to Studio City Harvard-Westlake, the top boys basketball team in California and one of the top programs in the nation.

"They have a good program, they have some good players, they deserve to be the state champions," Yessoufou said.

Yessoufou said he wasn't quite 100 percent physically in the state championship game. In fact, Yessoufou hasn't been quite 100 percent physically for awhile.

He injured his ankle in the second half of St. Joseph's home win over Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division 1 semifinals. Yessoufou grimaced noticeably at one point after landing on the ankle. He stayed in the game and moved fairly well, but obviously not 100 percent.

"I wish my ankle would have been 100 percent, especially for playing defense," from then on, Yessoufou said.

Though his ankle still hasn't completely healed, Yessoufou said it is getting to that point and has improved since the season ended. "It's just a nagging injury," Yessoufou said.

"The season was a good period of growth for me, especially when it came to shooting 3's," said Yessoufou. "I think my defense improved a little."

Yessoufou said he has received offers from UCLA, Arizona State, Washington and Arizona among others, including Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara, but is nowhere near making a decision about where he will go to school and play basketball after he is done at St. Joseph.

"I just want to relax, keep things open," he said.

Yessoufou will be busy with club basketball soon. He plays for the Southern California-based Team WhyNot Basketball Club, which was started by NBA star Russell Westbrook.

"Playing for them really helps me when it comes to playing high school basketball here," said Yessoufou. "They really like to get up and down the court, just as we do here."