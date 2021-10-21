Not much is changing in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
The Top 5 teams have stayed the season and only one new team has cracked the Top 10.
Bishop Diego has locked down the No. 1 spot for much of the season and Mission Prep has tightened its grip on the No. 2 spot.
Santa Barbara, St. Joseph and Paso Robles round out the Top 5.
Santa Ynez has leap-frogged Nipomo and Arroyo Grande to the No. 6 spot following its 23-7 win over Ventura last week. Arroyo Grande is No. 7, followed by Nipomo. Those two teams are set to clash Saturday morning in Arroyo Grande.
Lompoc has remained at No. 9 despite its five-game losing streak and San Luis Obispo just narrowly edges Righetti. The Tigers, playing in a soft Ocean League, are 5-3 and unbeaten in league play with the big game against Mission Prep looming to close out the regular season next week.
These rankings only include teams in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
The Power Rankings:
No. 1: Bishop Diego (6-1, at Moorpark)
Last week: No. 1. Beat Newbury Park 49-7. CalPreps state ranking: 47.
Bishop Diego should cruise through the Camino League, though the game against Camarillo to close out the regular season should bring some intrigue.
No. 2: Mission Prep (7-0, vs. Templeton)
Last week: No. 2. Beat Morro Bay 60-3. CalPreps ranking: 201.
The Royals are in a similar position to the Cardinals. They should ease through their league and hope for a deep playoff run, though no one is quite sure how the playoffs will work out with the new format in play this season. The Royals are likely going to be in Division 2. In a normal season, the Royals would probably be in Division 4 or 5, where'd they'd be a top seed. Now they're a middle-of-the-pack team in Division 2.
No. 3: Santa Barbara (6-2, at Dos Pueblos)
Last week: No. 3. Beat Oxnard 24-17. CalPreps ranking: 193.
Santa Barbara rebounded from the loss to Pacifica with a decent win over Oxnard last week. The Dons shouldn't have much trouble with rival Dos Pueblos this week.
No. 4: St. Joseph (4-4, at Pioneer Valley)
Last week: No. 4. Forfeit win over Nipomo. CalPreps ranking: 252.
The Knights are currently another team in the CIF Central Section's Division 2, though they'd prefer to be in Division 3.
St. Joseph closes out the regular season with the game against Pioneer Valley and the Battle for the Shield game against Righetti next week. They should win those two games, which in turn should keep them in Division 2.
No. 5: Paso Robles (5-2 vs. Righetti)
Last week: No. 5. Beat Pioneer Valley 15-6. CalPreps ranking: 303.
Yes, the Bearcats beat the Knights a couple weeks ago, but they haven't done enough to be rated higher than them. Paso Robles narrowly beat winless Pioneer Valley 15-6 last week. They've got to do better than that against a team like Pioneer Valley, though the Panthers have played just about everybody tough this year.
No. 6: Santa Ynez (6-2, at Channel Islands)
Last Week: No. 8. Beat Ventura 23-7. CalPreps ranking: 286.
Santa Ynez is the rare Northern SB County actually playing up to or above its potential this year. The Pirates are 6-2 and were so close to being 7-1 if it wasn't for the last-second 25-19 loss at Ventura Buena two weeks ago.
Buena will have to lose a game for the Pirates to get a piece of the Pacific View League title.
No. 7: Arroyo Grande (5-3, vs. Nipomo)
Last week: No. 6. Beat Righetti 39-35. CalPreps ranking: 349.
Wow. That's all I can say about the Eagles' win over Righetti last week where they erased a 28-10 second-quarter deficit. It was not a shocking result as Righetti lost its starting quarterback and hasn't played a complete game this season, but it was still impressive to see the Eagles pull it off and prevent a major slip down the rankings.
You've gotta feel for Righetti, though. The Warriors came this close to getting a season-defining win and now they're without their spark plug that makes the offense go as Braden Claborn is out with a torn ACL.
Now we've got the Eagles hosting Nipomo in a backyard brawl on Saturday morning.
No. 8: Nipomo (6-2, at Arroyo Grande)
Last week: No. 7. Forfeit vs. St. Joseph. CalPreps ranking: 347.
The Titans have suffered back-to-back defeats (one was a forfeit) after their 6-0 start. That's not all bad, though. The Titans could find themselves in a much more favorable division once the CIF playoffs start.
No. 9: Lompoc (3-5, vs. Oxnard)
Last week: No. 9. Lost to Oxnard Pacifica 51-26. CalPreps ranking: 362.
The Braves have lost five straight and are nowhere near meeting their expectations. Despite that record and the long skid, look at their state ranking. It's just about the same as Arroyo Grande and Nipomo, two teams that have winning records.
If Lompoc was playing in the Ocean or Mountain leagues this year, it would be a whole different story. (The Braves rolled past Mountain League leader Paso Robles early in the season).
All I can say is this: I can't wait for Lompoc to be back with the schools in this area in the Central Section. Heck, if Lompoc played Mission Prep today I might have to take in Lompoc in that one, even though the Braves are depleted on defense.
No. 10 San Luis Obispo (5-2, at Atascadero)
Last week: Unranked. Beat Templeton 35-19. CalPreps ranking: 535.
I nearly had Righetti in this spot, but the Tigers deserve some recognition for winning games. Again, I have their game with the Royals circled on my calendar, but I'd expect Mission Prep to take care of business in that one.
VOTE: Scott, McClurg, Puga, Kopcho, Bagby among those up for Player of the Week
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DEUpdated
After losing a heartbreaker at Buena on Oct. 8, Santa Ynez rebounded with a dominant 23-7 win over Ventura last week. The Pirate defense was lights out and two players particularly stood out. Aidan Scott had 12 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and two sacks for the Pirate defense.
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DE: 12 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 hurries, fumble recovery in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DBUpdated
Canyon McClurg locked down Ventura's top receiver, Tyler Woodworth, finishing the night with six tackles and four pass break-ups in the win. Woodworth finished the game with three catches for 39 yards, his lowest totals of the season. Woodworth was averaging 92 yards receiving coming into the game.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DB: 6 tackles, 4 PBUs, lock down defense on top Pacific view League WR in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DBUpdated
Makai Puga has been dynamic for Arroyo Grande all season and he had one of his best games of the year last Friday. The senior had 92 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, 78 more yards receiving with another score and also made 11 tackles while intercepting a pass to power the Eagles' 39-35 come-from-behind win over Righetti.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DB: 13 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs; 9 catches, 78 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT; 4 punts, 107 yards; 3 kick returns for 114 yards in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DBUpdated
Koa Kopcho also stood out in the win. He caught a 20-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run for the game-winning score. He led the Eagles with 13 tackles and finished with two catches for 33 yards.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DB: 2 catches, 33 yards; 13 tackles in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho with the catch and run has AG inside the 1. 45 seconds left. Righetti leads 35-32 for now. pic.twitter.com/FfuBMrjyyA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DBUpdated
Cooper Bagby had a gritty performance for Righetti in the loss to the Eagles. Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Warrior defense at strong safety. He intercepted a pass and laid down several hard hits to break up passes. He finished with six total tackles.
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DB: 2 catches, 12 yards; 6 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups, INT.
Cooper Bagby picks off an Arroyo Grande pass. Warriors inside the 25 after a Swanson run. pic.twitter.com/upClK4gkN9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DBUpdated
Adan Rubalcava had another one of his trademark performances, leading Pioneer Valley in just about every offensive category in a tough 15-6 loss at Paso Robles. He had 160 yards from scrimmage and also made 15 total tackles.
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DB: 125 yards rushing, 35 yards receiving, 15 total tackles.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QBUpdated
Lompoc's offense has been trying to make up for its short-handed defense all season long and junior QB Cavin Ross has been doing his part. He topped 240 yards in the 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica. The Braves will need another big game Friday as they try to stop their five-game skid against a tough Oxnard team.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 23 for 36, 242 yards, 2 TDs passing in 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RBUpdated
Over in the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller has had a strong senior season and it continued Saturday in a loss to Riverdale Christian on Saturday. Miller had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns and made nine tackles on defense.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB: 15 carries, 141 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 24 yards; 9 total tackles in 54-26 loss to Riverdale Christian.
