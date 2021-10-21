Not much is changing in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.

The Top 5 teams have stayed the season and only one new team has cracked the Top 10.

Bishop Diego has locked down the No. 1 spot for much of the season and Mission Prep has tightened its grip on the No. 2 spot.

Santa Barbara, St. Joseph and Paso Robles round out the Top 5.

Santa Ynez has leap-frogged Nipomo and Arroyo Grande to the No. 6 spot following its 23-7 win over Ventura last week. Arroyo Grande is No. 7, followed by Nipomo. Those two teams are set to clash Saturday morning in Arroyo Grande.

Lompoc has remained at No. 9 despite its five-game losing streak and San Luis Obispo just narrowly edges Righetti. The Tigers, playing in a soft Ocean League, are 5-3 and unbeaten in league play with the big game against Mission Prep looming to close out the regular season next week.

These rankings only include teams in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The Power Rankings:

No. 1: Bishop Diego (6-1, at Moorpark)

Last week: No. 1. Beat Newbury Park 49-7. CalPreps state ranking: 47.

Bishop Diego should cruise through the Camino League, though the game against Camarillo to close out the regular season should bring some intrigue.

No. 2: Mission Prep (7-0, vs. Templeton)

Last week: No. 2. Beat Morro Bay 60-3. CalPreps ranking: 201.

The Royals are in a similar position to the Cardinals. They should ease through their league and hope for a deep playoff run, though no one is quite sure how the playoffs will work out with the new format in play this season. The Royals are likely going to be in Division 2. In a normal season, the Royals would probably be in Division 4 or 5, where'd they'd be a top seed. Now they're a middle-of-the-pack team in Division 2.

No. 3: Santa Barbara (6-2, at Dos Pueblos)

Last week: No. 3. Beat Oxnard 24-17. CalPreps ranking: 193.

Santa Barbara rebounded from the loss to Pacifica with a decent win over Oxnard last week. The Dons shouldn't have much trouble with rival Dos Pueblos this week.

No. 4: St. Joseph (4-4, at Pioneer Valley)

Last week: No. 4. Forfeit win over Nipomo. CalPreps ranking: 252.

The Knights are currently another team in the CIF Central Section's Division 2, though they'd prefer to be in Division 3.

St. Joseph closes out the regular season with the game against Pioneer Valley and the Battle for the Shield game against Righetti next week. They should win those two games, which in turn should keep them in Division 2.

No. 5: Paso Robles (5-2 vs. Righetti)

Last week: No. 5. Beat Pioneer Valley 15-6. CalPreps ranking: 303.

Yes, the Bearcats beat the Knights a couple weeks ago, but they haven't done enough to be rated higher than them. Paso Robles narrowly beat winless Pioneer Valley 15-6 last week. They've got to do better than that against a team like Pioneer Valley, though the Panthers have played just about everybody tough this year.

No. 6: Santa Ynez (6-2, at Channel Islands)

Last Week: No. 8. Beat Ventura 23-7. CalPreps ranking: 286.

Santa Ynez is the rare Northern SB County actually playing up to or above its potential this year. The Pirates are 6-2 and were so close to being 7-1 if it wasn't for the last-second 25-19 loss at Ventura Buena two weeks ago.

Buena will have to lose a game for the Pirates to get a piece of the Pacific View League title.

No. 7: Arroyo Grande (5-3, vs. Nipomo)

Last week: No. 6. Beat Righetti 39-35. CalPreps ranking: 349.

Wow. That's all I can say about the Eagles' win over Righetti last week where they erased a 28-10 second-quarter deficit. It was not a shocking result as Righetti lost its starting quarterback and hasn't played a complete game this season, but it was still impressive to see the Eagles pull it off and prevent a major slip down the rankings.

You've gotta feel for Righetti, though. The Warriors came this close to getting a season-defining win and now they're without their spark plug that makes the offense go as Braden Claborn is out with a torn ACL.

Now we've got the Eagles hosting Nipomo in a backyard brawl on Saturday morning.

No. 8: Nipomo (6-2, at Arroyo Grande)

Last week: No. 7. Forfeit vs. St. Joseph. CalPreps ranking: 347.

The Titans have suffered back-to-back defeats (one was a forfeit) after their 6-0 start. That's not all bad, though. The Titans could find themselves in a much more favorable division once the CIF playoffs start.

No. 9: Lompoc (3-5, vs. Oxnard)

Last week: No. 9. Lost to Oxnard Pacifica 51-26. CalPreps ranking: 362.

The Braves have lost five straight and are nowhere near meeting their expectations. Despite that record and the long skid, look at their state ranking. It's just about the same as Arroyo Grande and Nipomo, two teams that have winning records.

If Lompoc was playing in the Ocean or Mountain leagues this year, it would be a whole different story. (The Braves rolled past Mountain League leader Paso Robles early in the season).

All I can say is this: I can't wait for Lompoc to be back with the schools in this area in the Central Section. Heck, if Lompoc played Mission Prep today I might have to take in Lompoc in that one, even though the Braves are depleted on defense.

No. 10 San Luis Obispo (5-2, at Atascadero)

Last week: Unranked. Beat Templeton 35-19. CalPreps ranking: 535.

I nearly had Righetti in this spot, but the Tigers deserve some recognition for winning games. Again, I have their game with the Royals circled on my calendar, but I'd expect Mission Prep to take care of business in that one.