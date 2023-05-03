The Orcutt Academy boys tennis team advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship match Tuesday, and the Valley Christian Academy baseball team won a Southern Section Division 7 wild card game at home.

Meanwhile, Atascadero and Cabrillo didn't quite get to finish the first of their two-game set that has Ocean League baseball title implications.

With Atascadero leading 7-1 in the seventh and last inning at Cabrillo Tuesday night, "The sprinklers came on, and we don't have access to shut them off," said Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne.

Osborne said the game will resume at Atascadero Friday at a time TBA. Atascadero will remain the designated visiting team for that one. The teams will then play their regularly scheduled 4:30 p.m. game at Atascadero that day.

Both teams were 10-2 in the Ocean League going in, with Pioneer Valley just behind at 8-2.

Orcutt Academy 5, Kerman 4

The Fina triplets delivered, and the No. 3 Spartans (13-6) will go one step farther after becoming the first tennis team in school history to qualify for a semifinals.

Ari Sherman at No. 1 singles, Luke Fina at No. 2, Sean Fina at No. 4 and Matthew Fina at No. 5 all won, and Sherman teamed with Luke Fina for the clinching point at No. 1 doubles as the Spartans edged the No. 2 Lions at Kerman.

Orcutt Academy will play at top seed and Mountain League rival Mission Prep next Tuesday for the Division 3 championship. Tentative start time is 4 p.m.

The Royals beat the Spartans twice during the regular season. Mission Prep defeated No. 4 Bakersfield West 6-3 Tuesday at Mission Prep.

Baseball

VCA 4, Lennox Academy 3

Lions Player of the Game James Fakoury scored the winning run on a fielder's choice on a Chase Barretto ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning at VCA, and the Lions moved into the first round of Division 7.

Fakoury, a sophomore, went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run. The Falcons walked Fakoury intentionally in the bottom of the seventh inning. He stole second base, drew a balk to get to third then scored on the Barreto grounder.

Barretto, a freshman, pitched a four-hit complete game and struck out seven. The Lions garnered just four hits themselves.

VCA (10-5-1) will play at Newbury Adventist (8-1) in the first round Thursday. Tentative start time is 3:15 p.m.

Lennox Academy finished 10-6.

Boys volleyball

Central Section Division 2 Playoffs

No. 10 Pioneer Valley 3, No. 7 Madera 1

Nate Magni racked up 25 kills and three service aces, and the Panthers (17-16-1) defeated the Coyotes (18-19-1) 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15 in a first-round match at Madera.

Mckay Ginez amassed 12 kills and three solo blocks for the Panthers. Carlos Bustamante had eight kills and four solo blocks, and Joshua Inay had eight kills.

Pioneer Valley will play at No. 2 Fresno Christian Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 9. Madera South 3, No. 8 Santa Ynez 1

Aidan Scott and Nick Fieldhouse had 17 kills apiece for the Pirates (11-13) who lost a first-round match at Santa Ynez 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19 to the Stallions (19-17).

In other Division 2 action, No. 1 San Luis Obispo swept No. 16 Sanger West 3-0 and No. 6 Arroyo Grande downed No. 11 Templeton 3-1.

No. 8 St. Joseph will play at No. 1 Clovis East Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the first round of Division 1.

Ocean League baseball

Nipomo 19, Orcutt Academy 3 (5 innings, 10-run rule)

Lucas Alley had two hits and four RBIs and scored three runs, Dylan Hill and Gabe Rodriguez combined on a five-hitter and the Titans (6-18, 1-10) notched their first league win with a road victory against the Spartans (2-12-1, 1-11).

Nipomo freshman Griffin Groshart had two hits, both doubles, and four RBIs. Aden Willis had two hits and drove in two runs for the Titans.

Rodriguez finished up for the Titans on the mound with two scoreless innings. He gave up one hit.

Mountain League softball

St. Joseph 7, Paso Robles 2

St. Joseph sophomore right-hander Taylor Mediano checked the second-place Bearcats on a two-hit complete game and the Knights (16-4, 10-1) clinched a tie for the league championship with a win at Paso Robles (13-10, 7-4).

Mikayla Provence backed Mediano by driving in three runs. Provence had two hits, both doubles.

Arroyo Grande 4, Righetti 3

The Eagles snapped a 1-all tie at Arroyo Grande with three runs in the sixth inning, and a Righetti rally fell short in the seventh.

Arroyo Grande pitcher Adalana Rodriguez got the final out after the Warriors scored twice. The Eagles moved to 7-14-1, 7-4. Righetti is 9-13, 4-7.

Lompoc 7, Atascadero 3

The Braves spotted the visiting Greyhounds a first-inning run, scored four times in the bottom of the second and never looked back.

Gabi Arias had two hits and an RBI for the Braves. Lompoc right-hander Cheyanne Cordova pitched a complete game.

Ocean League

Pioneer Valley 10, Santa Maria 0 (5 innings, run rule)

The Panthers scored in every inning of this Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley against their crosstown rivals and stayed in a tie for first place with Nipomo, setting up a Friday showdown with the Titans at Nipomo. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

Kaylee Dolores had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, and Jazmyn Molina pitched a three-hit complete game.

Boys Golf

Mountain League Finals

San Luis Obispo won a card-off with St. Joseph for first place, and Quinn Murray of St. Joseph and Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo were the co-medalists at Rancho Maria Golf Course.

San Luis Obispo and St. Joseph both shot a team score of 389. Murray and Groshart both shot a 70.

Santa Ynez finished fourth in the eight-team field with a team score of 417. Rye Winans led the Pirates with a 78. Owen Hirth (79), Brayden Mlozdik (86), Marcelo Andrade (87) and Cody Armenta (87) followed for the Pirates.

Arroyo Grande and Righetti finished in a sixth-place tie. Both shot a team score of 427.

San Luis Obispo qualified for the CIF Central Section Division 1 Championships that will take place Tuesday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia. Area Division 2 teams St. Joseph, Santa Ynez and Righetti all qualified for the Division 2 Championships that will take place the same day and location as the Division 1 tourney.

College baseball

Hancock plays at 3 p.m. Friday

The start time for the Hancock College baseball team's first-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California Regional game has been moved to 3 p.m. Friday at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Game time for the opener of the best-of-three series between No. 10 Hancock (27-13) and No. 15 Southwestern (22-17) had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

The second game of the series will will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at John Osborne Field. If necessary, the start of the third game will take place approximately 30 minutes after the second game is completed.

The No. 16 Hancock softball team will start its best-of-three first-round Southern Cal Regional series at San Marcos-based No. 1 Palomar at 2 p.m. Friday. The second game of the series is set for 12 p.m. Saturday. The third game, if necessary, is scheduled for 2 p.m. that day.

Hancock edged No. 17 Chaffey 6-5 in eight innings in a play-in game at Hancock Tuesday.