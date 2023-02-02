The Orcutt Academy and Righetti girls basketball teams both posted road wins Wednesday night, keeping pace behind Mountain League front-runner St. Joseph.

Orcutt Academy defeated Arroyo Grande 67-30. Righetti edged Mission Prep 39-34 in a low-scoring game.

Khaelii Robertson, Elizabeth Johnson and Devyn Kendrick all produced a double-double for Orcutt Academy. Robertson scored 21 points and snared 10 rebounds, Johnson put in 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and Kendrick amassed 11 points and 10 assists, along with two blocked shots.

Robertson had four assists and blocked two shots. Johnson made four steals, blocked four shots and had three assists.

Abigail Betts and Lylah Garcia both hit two 3-pointers for the Spartans. Orcutt Academy racked up 18 assists, 12 steals and nine blocks as a team.

"That was one of our best all-around games this season," said Orcutt coach Tom Robb.

Without two of its primary scorers, Bree Luna and Irie Torres, Righetti got the job done with defense Wednesday night. Three Warriors did score in double figures. Makiah Cutliff and Martha Durazo put in 11 points each, and Tori Salazar had 10.

St. Joseph 81, Nipomo 37

Avary Cain dropped in 40 points, and the Knights (22-3, 11-0) rolled to another league win at Nipomo (16-7, 5-6).

Maava Sat scored 10 points for St. Joseph. Makennah Simonson led the Titans with 16.

Standings

Results Wednesday night left Orcutt Academy at 19-4, 8-2 and Righetti at 15-9, 7-4 behind St. Joseph. Nipomo and Arroyo Grande were 16-7, 5-6 and 15-10, 5-6 respectively. Mission Prep (11-12, 4-7), Morro Bay (11-12, 2-8) and Cabrillo (9-15, 1-10) followed.

Ocean League

Santa Maria and Lompoc both won league games Wednesday night to move to 7-4 in the Ocean League. Santa Maria is 18-7 overall after edging Santa Ynez 38-35 at home. Lompoc is 10-14 overall after a 43-27 home win against Templeton.

Yuridia Ramos led the Santa Maria scoring with 12 points. Brianna Hill put in 10. Hill, one of the top rebounders in the area, snared 21 Wednesday night. Phoebe Becerra pulled down nine rebounds for the Saints.

Helina Pecile led Santa Ynez with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Kylie LaPointe scored nine points, made six steals and had three rebounds, and Jadyn Gardner scored six points and snagged five rebounds.

Kylee Garcia led Lompoc with 11 points and five steals. Tara Terrones chipped in with eight points, four steals, two assists and a blocked shot. Makayla Figuereo and Cierra Bailey scored seven points each.

Standings

At press time Wednesday night, Paso Robles (17-8, 10-1) and San Luis Obispo (14-11, 10-1) shared first place. Pioneer Valley (7-15, 5-6), Templeton (7-13, 3-8), Santa Ynez (8-17, 2-9) and Atascadero (2-21, 0-11) trailed Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph and Righetti both won Wednesday night, strengthening their hold on first place in the Mountain League and Ocean League respectively.

The Knights won 2-1 at Arroyo Grande to move to 18-1-1 overall and 9-1-1 in the Mountain League with their ninth straight win. The Warriors registered a 5-0 win at Orcutt Academy to go to 16-4-1, 10-0-1, with a two-game lead over second-place Morro Bay in the Ocean League.

At press time Thursday, both teams had three league games left.

Grace Mensah scored a goal and had an assist for St. Joseph Wednesday night. Isabella Ruiz knocked in a goal, and Elizabeth Vega had an assist. Knights goalkeeper Remy Waldron made five saves. Oneal Hunt scored the Arroyo Grande goal, and Ella Janzen had the assist.

Bianca Flores racked up four Righetti goals in her team's win Wednesday. Raquel Schmid tallied once.

Mountain League standings

Behind St. Joseph, San Luis Obispo stood at 7-2-1 in league games. Atascadero was at 6-3-2. Arroyo Grande (4-5-1), Paso Robles (3-4-3), Santa Ynez (3-6-1), Cabrillo (3-7) and Santa Maria (0-7-3) followed.

Boys basketball

Pirates win again

Since losing four straight, the Santa Ynez boys basketball team has racked up three straight lopsided wins to stay in the thick of the Ocean League race.

Wednesday night, the Pirates rolled to an 86-53 win at home against Santa Maria. Landon Lassahn poured in 36 points for Santa Ynez. Jackson Olleburger scored 23 and Caleb Cassidy, with 19 points and 23 rebounds, racked up his fourth straight double-double.

Orcutt Academy edged Paso Robles 41-38 at Lakeview Junior High School Wednesday night to earn its first league win. No details were available.

Standings

At press time Thursday, Santa Ynez (17-7, 8-3) was in second place, just behind San Luis Obispo (18-8, 9-2). Nipomo, at 7-3 in league games, was sitting in third, with Templeton (7-4) just behind. Santa Maria (14-11, 6-5), Morro Bay (4-7 Ocean League), Paso Robles (1-9) and Orcutt Academy (1-10) followed.

Mountain League

St. Joseph (20-5, 11-0) kept rolling with a 92-47 win at home against Lompoc Wednesday night.

Tounde Yessoufou scored 33 points and snared 10 rebounds for the Knights, notching another double-double. Julius Price scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Will Kuykendall added 13 points.

Lorenzo Martinez, Nikao Taylor and Jacob Manzo scored 13 points each for Lompoc.

Results Wednesday night left Mission Prep 10-1 in league play and Arroyo Grande 9-2. Lompoc (5-6), Atascadero (4-7, Righetti (4-7), Cabrillo (1-10) and Pioneer Valley (0-11) followed.

Boys soccer

In two area games, Pioneer Valley won 3-1 in Mountain League action at Atascadero, and Santa Ynez tied Templeton 1-1 in an Ocean League game at Templeton.

Luis Cortes scored twice, and Sebastian Aquino tallied once for Pioneer Valley. Caleb Toledo, Brayan Robles and Javier Villafan all had an assist.

Gabriel Beleski, with an Evan Eliason assist, scored the Santa Ynez goal.

Standings

Ocean League front-runner Righetti put itself at 9-1-1 in league games with a 6-0 win at home Wednesday night against Orcutt Academy.

Santa Ynez was second at 6-2-3. Morro Bay was third at 5-2-4. Templeton (3-3-4), St. Joseph (3-3-5), Mission Prep (2-2-6), Nipomo (1-6-3) and Orcutt Academy (0-10) followed.

At press time Thursday, Arroyo Grande led the Mountain League at 8-2. Pioneer Valley (7-2-1) and Santa Maria (7-2-2) were just behind. Paso Robles (5-4-2), San Luis Obispo (4-3-3), Lompoc (3-4-4), Cabrillo (1-8-1) and Atascadero (0-10-1) followed.