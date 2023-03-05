With the temperature hovering around 50 degrees, the sun down and 10 innings in the books, the Santa Ynez-Pioneer Valley non-league baseball game ended in a 6-6 tie Friday at Pioneer Valley.
Umpires called the game after the last out in the bottom of the 10th because of darkness. Pioneer Valley coach Cody Smith said afterward that the game will not be resumed and officially ended in a tie.
Smith and Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said afterward that the umpires made the right call by deciding to end the game.
With rain having interrupted both teams' schedules, the Friday result left Santa Ynez 2-1-1 and Pioneer Valley 1-1-1.
When Santa Ynez shortstop Bradley Lood threw to first ahead of a diving Mario Dedios for the last out of the game, leaving Pioneer Valley's Cesar Garcia stranded at third after a leadoff double, the Pirates on the bench leaped up and down as if they had just won the game, and the jubilation was understandable.
After committing five errors after the first inning leading to five unearned Panthers runs, the Pirates tied the game with two runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh after trailing 6-0.
"We are a young team, and this type of game will help us down the road," said Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey. "Very proud of the way they battled."
With Pioneer Valley up 6-2 in the top of the seventh, the ball slipped out of Panthers shortstop Andrew Sandoval's hand after he fielded a Lood ground ball up the middle on the run and tried to throw to first for the last out of regulation.
Caleb Cassidy, whose birthday was Friday, followed with a bases-loaded double to bring the Pirates within a run then went to third on an errant throw from the outfield. Cassidy came home when Ryan Henney beat out a slow roller to second base for a game-tying RBI.
Though he couldn't make the play for the potential last out in regulation, Sandoval preserved the tie for the Panthers by throwing two runners out at the plate, one in the fifth and one in the 10th, after taking the throw from left field on base hits both times.
Making his first pitching appearance of the year, Santa Ynez senior right-hander Tyler Koopmans held the Panthers to a single unearned run in six innings of relief.
Pioneer Valley starter Estevan Fonseca breezed through the first five innings but struggled in the sixth before getting the third out with two runs allowed. Zach Saucedo, the starting Panthers left fielder, came on in relief.
He gave up the four runs in the seventh but shut out the Pirates afterward, with the help of the big play by Sandoval in the 10th.
Koopmans said, "Oh yes, totally there were nerves," when he first came to the mound in the fifth. "After that, adrenaline kicked in and I was able to settle in."
Smith was glad his team simply got a game in. "The weather has not cooperated," he said. "It's been hard to see who fits best where because we've played so few games."
In two more non-league games, Santa Ynez is slated to host Cabrillo Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and Pioneer Valley is scheduled to play at Taft Wednesday at 4 p.m.