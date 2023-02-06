Last season, the Pioneer Valley girls won at the Central Coast Athletic Association Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters in the run-up to the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships.

This year, the Panthers have taken care of the first leg of the pre-state meet triple crown.

Pioneer Valley authoritatively repeated as CCAA champs, racking up an unofficial 248 points at the CCAA Finals at Nipomo Saturday. All 14 Panthers scored, and Brianna Benitez (116 pounds), Kiera Nartatez (121), Dalila Elenes (137) and Yaritza Jimenez (160) all won weight class titles for Pioneer Valley. Nartatez won at the CCAA meet for the second straight time.

Unofficially, Santa Maria finished second as a team with 140 points. Righetti was third with 104.5, Cabrillo was fourth with 104 and Lompoc was fifth in the 10-team field with 90. Nipomo was just behind with 89 points, and Santa Ynez scored 36.

Nipomo senior Austria Holland was named Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler. She won the 106-pound championship by fall in 55 seconds.

Cabrillo senior Avery Manko was named Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler. Manko scored a dramatic come-from-behind win in the last bout of the day, the title match at 235 pounds. Trailing 6-1 late in the last round, Manko scored a takedown, got a point when Pioneer Valley's Sherleen Lainez was called for stalling and finally won by fall with 11 seconds left.

Holland got a late start on her 2023 wrestling season. She is 7-0 this year after placing at the 2022 state championships with an eighth-place finish.

"I wrestled at 111 last year," said Holland. "It feels more natural for me to wrestle at 106. I'm already cutting weight.

"My goal is to improve my placing at the state meet this year, and possibly win it."

Manko got to the state meet last year, but lost her first two matches.

"My goal is to place at the state meet this year," she said.

She gathered momentum with her dramatic win in her championship match at the CCAA Meet. "I was really tired, but I pushed through it," Manko said.

Benitez, Nartatez, and Jimenez all won their title matches by fall in the first round. Elenes won the championship at 137 pounds by fall in the second round.

The top three placers in each weight class medaled. Here are the results of championship matches.

Lower weights: 101 pounds: Bojorges (Santa Maria) won by 4-1 decision over Annette Torres (Righetti); 106: Holland won by fall over Micaela Perea (R) in 0:55; 111: Soleil Bautista (R) won by 11-1 major decision over Malia Ortiz (Santa Ynez); 116: Benitez pinned Abigail Russell (San Luis Obispo) in 1:02; 121: Nartatez won by fall over Ayten Albarbary (Morro Bay) in 0:39; 126: Alanis Cedeno (SM) won by fall over Gabriella Martinez (PV) in 4:28; 131: Natalia Castro (SM) won by fall over Ashley Hernandez (Pioneer Valley) in 3:23.

Upper weights: 137 pounds: Alanis won by fall over Vanessa Zayas (SM) in 3:16; 143: Surray McNutt (SM) won by fall over Lillie Brander (Atascadero) in 3:05; 150: Ana Garcia-Delgado (A) won by 5-2 decision over Daniella Sierra (PV); 160: Jimenez won by fall over Madison Turner (Lompoc) in 0:58; 170: Faye Fedrick (L) won by fall over Emily Ramirez (R) in 4:55; 189: Denise DeLaCruz (Paso Robles) won by 7-0 decision over Briauna Beck (L); 235: Manko won by fall over Lainez in 5:49.

Lower weights third-place finishers included Isabella Resendez of Pioneer Valley at 101 pounds; Jaynica Trevino of Pioneer Valley at 106; Kaylee Pryor of Atascadero at 111; Kaitlyn Ashe of Righetti at 116; Sarabia Haley of San Luis Obispo at 121; Haley Koenig of Cabrillo at 126; and Layla Powell of Cabrillo at 131.

Upper weights third-place finishers included Asiah Scheidt of Nipomo at 137 pounds; Ashleigh Terry of Morro Bay at 143; Monique De Leon of Cabrillo at 150; Laiza Lerio of Morro Bay at 160; Emily Magallon of Pioneer Valley at 170; AnneMarie Garcia of Pioneer Valley at 189; and Stephanie Mendez of Santa Maria at 235.