For the first time since 2016, the Helmet belongs to Pioneer Valley.
Alex Garcia threw two touchdown passes in the second half to snap a 21-21 tie, a last-ditch Righetti drive ended in confusion when quarterback Cash Carter mistakenly spiked the ball on fourth down, and the Panthers hung on for a 35-28 non-league win at Righetti's Warrior Stadium Friday night and their first win in the Battle of the Helmet series between the two teams since 2016.
The Panthers were successful in their new-look road uniforms, which featured all-white helmets.
Righetti leads the series 11-6. The Panthers snapped the five-game Warriors winning streak and went to 2-1 on the season. The Warriors dropped to 1-2.
With the Panthers forgoing their usual constant between-the-tackles running game, Garcia threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Elias Giddings and 62 yards to running back Allan Jimenez-Meraz in the second half. The scoring pass to Jimenez-Meraz was the eventual game winner.
"Running between the tackles all the time was exactly what they wanted us to do," Garcia said afterward.
"They were playing man coverage, and I trusted my guys to beat them."
The Warriors drew within 35-28 on an RJ Fuentes 1-yard touchdown run with 5:28 left and mounted a last-chance drive from their own 19. Carter connected with Jacob Nelson for 26 yards on fourth down, and Fuentes ran for four yards for another fourth down conversion and another first down, to the Panthers 40.
Carter connected with Fuentes for 14 yards to the Panthers 31 on third down but, because of a five-yard penalty against Righetti a few plays earlier, that left them a yard short of the first down with five seconds left and no timeouts remaining.
As the Warriors scrambled to set up a play, some coaches yelled to Carter that it was fourth down, but Carter had already started to spike the ball. The Panthers took over on downs, Garcia happily took a knee and that was it.
Garcia threw for 233 yards unofficially, a season high. "That's not my career high," said Garcia. "My career high was against San Luis Obispo (last year), but we didn't find the end zone as much."
Traditionally a grind-it-out team on offense, the Panthers big-played themselves to a victory Friday night. Jimenez-Meraz sprinted 62 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the game. In the second quarter, Garcia connected with Adrian Bautista for a 42-yard touchdown pass, then Pepe Gonzalez sprinted through a huge hole over left tackle and ran 98yards to the house to put Pioneer Valley ahead 21-7.
Carter had six touchdown passes on the year, but he answered the Panthers scoring with his legs in the first half. Carter ran 19 yards for a score then pushed ahead just enough on fourth and 1 late in the second quarter to get into the end zone to tie it at 21-21.
Pioneer Valley linebacker Daniel Rodriguez said afterward that the Panthers knew all about the Warriors' big play passing offense going in.
"We knew that all they did was throw deep, and we had confidence that our cornerbacks would cover that," said Rodriguez. "We were playing the run."
Even so, Fuentes ran for a game high 157 yards unofficially. Still, the Panthers made some big plays on defense when they had to.
In particular, Rodriguez and Anrthony Juarez sacked Carter for a seven-yard loss on fourth down from the Panthers 12 early in the fourth quarter.
Giddings helped the Panthers defensive backs shut down the Warriors' vaunted deep passing game.
"They had it covered," said Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis. "They had one job to do, and they did it."
Big mistakes cost the Warriors. Besides the spike on fourth down, the Panthers recovered a fumbled second half kickoff by the Warriors, and that set up the Garcia touchdown pass to Giddings.
The play before the Panthers sacked Carter at the Pioneer Valley 19, Alejandro Narez caught a batted Carter pass to give the Warriors a would-be first down at the 5. However, Righetti was flagged for an ineligible receiver downfield. Then came the sack of Carter.
There was a tribute at halftime to Cash Carter's younger brother, Garrett Carter who died of cancer at age three. Cash is wearing the No. 3 Righetti jersey in Garrett's honor.
Pioneer Valley will play a non-league game at Dos Palos next Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Righetti has a bye.
Morro Bay 35, Santa Ynez 28
Dallas DeForest ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Santa Ynez quarterback Jude Pritchard threw for 340 yards and a score, but Santa Ynez (1-1) came up short in this non-league battle of the Pirates at Morro Bay (2-1).
"We played undisciplined in all phases of the game," said Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg. "Missed tackles, not lining up correctly, unsportsmanlike penalties. That all falls on my shoulders as a coach.
"Morro Bay played with more passion and energy."
Tristan Frausto threw a Santa Ynez touchdown pass to Nicky Vacca on a pitch play.
Santa Ynez will host Santa Maria next Friday night at 7 p.m. in another non-league game. The dedication of the Pirates' newly named Rio Memorial Field is slated to take place in a pre-game ceremony at 6:40 p.m.
Santa Maria 28, Nipomo 14
Santa Maria senior running back Aldo Araiza scored three total touchdowns, quarterback Josue Elena passed for 344 yards and rushed for 73 more as the Saints (2-1) beat the Titans (1-2) in a non-league game at Nipomo.
Elena threw two touchdown passes, both to Araiza Araiza and Michael Herrera both rushed for a score.
Araiza racked up 107 yards of total offense. He caught six passes and gained 48 yards on 13 carries. Eric Lucas intercepted a pass and made 10 tackles on defense for the Saints.
While Santa Maria will play at Santa Ynez this coming week, Nipomo has a bye.
St. Joseph 63, Newbury Park 52
St. Joseph running back Carter Vargas scored five touchdowns, and the Knights out-scored the Panthers 14-0 in the fourth quarter to emerge with a non-league win in a wild one at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium in the Knights' home opener.
The Knights have a bye this coming week.
Lompoc 54, Cabrillo 14
The Braves (2-1) rolled to a non-league win over the Conquistadores (0-3) at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in the 2023 edition of the annual Lompoc Valley Big Game between the two teams.
Both teams have a bye this coming week.