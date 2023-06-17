Josue Garcia could not have done much more for the Pioneer Valley baseball team than what he accomplished during the 2023 season.
The junior Ocean League MVP batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts. He had just five errors in 162 chances and posted 141 put-outs.
Garcia led the Panthers to a three-way share of the Ocean League title with Cabrillo and Atascadero. He has been chosen as the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times.
Pioneer Valley finished 18-7-1 overall and 11-3 in league play. Garcia led the Panthers in batting average, hits (42), RBIs (33), doubles (15) and triples (2). The Panthers hit three home runs during the year. Josue and Cesar Garcia, and Elias Giddings hit one apiece.
Garcia is the first Pioneer Valley player to be named the Times' All-Area MVP. The school opened in 2004. The Times' coverage area includes Nipomo High and northern Santa Barbara County.
As a right-handed pitcher, Josue Garcia went 2-0 in his eight appearances and allowed a grand total of one run, unearned, in his nine innings pitched. Garcia hit .538 as a sophomore at Pioneer Valley, with 20 runs, 42 hits and 26 RBIs in 2022.
Garcia was a constant pickoff threat against opposing baserunners this year, from either on the mound or behind the plate.
"I cringe every time we take a big lead against that kid," a fan of a rival team said to someone during a Pioneer Valley game when Garcia was catching. "That arm is at another level."
He still has a senior year of high school baseball left, and Garcia said he has already verbally committed to Cal State Fullerton, a perennial NCAA Division 1 powerhouse that has won the College World Series four times.
"I'm excited about that," Garcia said of going in the near future to a collegiate program that has such a grand baseball tradition.
He said he will be a catcher at Cal State Fullerton.
"I've been lucky to have him for three years," on the Pioneer Valley varsity, said veteran Panthers coach Cody Smith.
"I just tell him all the time to do what he can to help the team," said Smith. "One day, it's helping our pitchers. The next day it might be going 3-for-4 with an RBI. And he does it."
Garcia said, "I'm proud of what was accomplished last season, but I think we can do more."
By "do more," Garcia believes the Panthers can go all the way. They lost 1-0 in the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals to eventual division champ Kingsburg.
The divisional semifinal appearance marked the first time in program history a Pioneer Valley baseball team had gone that far. The Panthers had four seniors on their 2023 roster.
Garcia said he has been playing ball since he was 5. Atypically, though, he apparently will have a summer without baseball.
"I played travel ball with the Santa Maria Outlaws, but the team fell off," said Garcia. "I'm not doing anything for summer baseball this year."