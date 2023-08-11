Pioneer Valley had an historic 2022 football season.

The Panthers would like to do that at least one better this year.

Pioneer Valley finished 7-7, 3-3 in 2022 but rebounded from an 0-3 start and played in a divisional championship game for the first time in program history. The Panthers lost the CIF Central Section Division 5 game 27-13 at eventual 6-A state champion Atascadero.

Pioneer Valley 2023 schedule 08/18 BAKERSFIELD INDEPENDENCE, 7:30 p.m. 08/25 LOMPOC, 7:30 p.m. 09/01 @ Righetti, 7 p.m. 09/08 @ Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m. 09/15 @ Morro Bay*, 7 p.m. 09/22 CABRILLO*, 7:30 p.m. 09/29 SAN LUIS OBISPO*, 7:30 p.m. 10/13 TEMPLETON*, 7:30 p.m. 10/20 @ Santa Maria*, 7 p.m. 10/27 @ Atascadero*, 7 p.m. * - Ocean League game. HOMES GAMES IN CAPS.

The Panthers saddled the Greyhounds with their only Ocean League loss in the regular season finale, and Atascadero shared the league title with San Luis Obispo instead of winning it outright. The Greyhounds reversed things on the Panthers in the Division 5 title game after Pioneer Valley broke to an early 13-0 lead.

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Elias Giddings was the leading receiver for the 2022 Pioneer Valley team.

"I think, completely, that we have a chance to go farther than we did last year," said Giddings.

"We have some new guys, some new coaches and I think we will come together as a whole better than we did last year."

Dustin Davis was the Times 2022 All-Area Football Coach of the Year. He will be going into his third year at the helm at Pioneer Valley with two new assistants on his staff, veteran area coaches T.J. Jordan and Harrison Keller.

"I worked with T.J. at Lompoc and with Harrison at St. Joseph," said Davis. Jordan will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Keller, along with Kenny DeBone, will coach the wide receivers.

The numbers in his program for this year, on multiple fronts, have buoyed Davis.

"Most of our top guys are back," said Davis. "We have nine returning regulars on offense and 11 returning regulars on defense.

"We have about 53 players on the varsity, a little more than last year. Our JV numbers are massive."

Two-year varsity member Adrian Bautista, a defensive back, skills position player on offense and senior-to-be, said the Panthers were jolted by what they considered a sub-par performance in a 15-9 home loss to crosstown rival Santa Maria in their penultimate game of their 2022 regular season, and that marked a turning point for them.

"I think the loss to Santa Maria showed us what we needed to do," Bautista said. "I think we'll figure it out right from the get-go this year."

Two-way stalwarts

The Panthers have a load of returning two-way regulars, including Giddings, Bautista, 2022 All-Mountain League defensive back Pepe Gonzalez, 2022 All-league honorable mention defensive lineman Jesus Flores, two-way linemen Esequiel Gauna and Diego Rojas-Zurita, and running back/defensive back Allan Jimenez.

Flores is about to start his third varsity season. An end on defense, he will move from center to left tackle on offense.

"It has been a bit of an adjustment moving to left tackle, but I've been in the system for three years so I know the plays really well," said Flores.

Gauna was moved up from the junior varsity to the varsity during the 2022 season. He's a guard on offense and is switching from end to middle linebacker on defense.

"The biggest thing that changes for me (on defense) is definitely in the passing game," with the position switch, said Gauna.

"I'm totally confident, with the new coaches we have, that we can go farther this year."

A load of returnees on defense

Besides the two-way players, linebackers Danny Rodriguez and Adrian Cuevas, along with defensive back James Torres, also return.

Quarterback competition

Davis said the incumbent, senior Alex Garcia, is competing with Logan McJohn, a junior who transferred from Arroyo Grande, for the starting job.

Newcomers to watch

Besides McJohn, other prominent newbies Davis mentioned are defensive back/running back David Rivas Perez, two-way lineman Diego Porraz, and a trio of wide receivers/defensive backs, Luis Magana, Eli Solorio and Nate Arredondo.

The running game

The Pioneer Valley offense relied mostly on the one-two rushing combo of backs Jimenez and Anthony Arias, behind the blocking of fullback Jose Gutierrez and a strong offensive line, last year.

The rushing game is one area where the Panthers took a hit from graduation. Arias and Gonzalez, along with decorated two-way lineman Dylan Pirkl, graduated last June.

Specialist

That will be senior-to-be Lucan Brafman, a returning All-Mountain League punter who will do all the kicking for the Panthers. Brafman knocked home the winning field goal in Pioneer Valley's upset of No. 1 Bishop Union in the 2022 Division 5 semifinals on a frigid night at Bishop Union.

Coaching staff

Besides overseeing the program, Davis will coach the offensive line and will be the PV defensive coordinator. Besides Jordan, Keller and DeBone, the other Panthers assistants are Steven Martinez (running backs and run game coordinator), Rudy Binkele and Terell Dillon (defensive backs) and Clemente Moreno (linebacker).

Starting positions

Davis said several are still up for grabs.

Opening night

The Panthers will open at home, against Bakersfield Independence Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Schedule outlook

Pioneer Valley will play the same regular season schedule it did last year, against non-league opponents Independence, Lompoc, Righetti and Dos Palos, and league members Morro Bay, Cabrillo, San Luis Obispo, Templeton, Santa Maria and Atascadero.

Lompoc and Righetti play in the bigger Mountain League. Pioneer Valley edged Dos Palos in a comeback win for its first victory of 2022. Atascadero routed the Broncos in one Division 5 semifinal last year.

Pioneer Valley came from 13-2 down in the fourth quarter to beat Templeton 16-13 at Templeton in the other divisional semi. Lompoc went out in the first round of Division 2.