2022 All-Area Defense Defensive Player of the Year Adrian Mora, Pioneer Valley, Sr. First Team Linemen Gabe Evans, Nipomo, Sr.; Josh Brock, Arroyo Grande, Sr.; Jalen Yap, Pioneer Valley, Sr.; Angel Perez, Santa Maria, Sr. Linebackers Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez, Sr.; Tanner Wood, St. Joseph, Sr.; Brian Monighetti, Righetti, Sr.; Michael Manzo, Lompoc, Jr. Defensive backs Juan Rico, Santa Maria, Jr.; Oscar Magallon, St. Joseph, Sr.; Nolan Oslin, Santa Ynez, Sr.; Pepe Gonzalez, Pioneer Valley, So. Punter Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley, Jr. Second Team Linemen Randy Hensic, Righetti, Sr.; Oscar Lazos, Lompoc, Sr.; Isaiah Castro, Santa Ynez, Sr.; Jesus Flores, Pioneer Valley, Jr. Linebackers Tristan Moser, Arroyo Grande, Sr.; Gabe Sanchez, Nipomo, Sr.; Bobby Rojas, Cabrillo, Sr.; Kaleb Neary, Santa Ynez, Sr. Defensive backs Brandon Butler, Arroyo Grande, Jr.; Lukas Szalonek, Arroyo Grande, Sr.; Carson Heath, Cabrillo, Sr.; Chris Edwards, Cabrillo, Sr. Punter Gilberto Chavez, Righetti, Sr.

Pioneer Valley senior linebacker Adrian Mora made some big plays for his team this past season.

The First-Team All-Ocean League selection blocked the extra point after the last Atascadero touchdown, preserving a 21-20 upset for the Panthers at Pioneer Valley and preventing the Greyhounds from winning the league title outright during the last week of the regulation.

The Panthers also got some insurance in their bid to make the playoffs with their fourth win in a 10-game regular season. A minimum .300 winning percentage was required for a team to apply for admission for the playoffs.

Mora, who besides making timely plays made 24 solo tackles and was in on 35 more last season, is the Santa Maria Times All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. The All-Area Team is selected by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times. It includes players from northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

The Greyhounds came from 13-0 down to beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 at Atascadero for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship. Atascadero went on to win the Division 6-A state title.

Before the loss in Pioneer Valley's first appearance in a sectional divisional title game, the Panthers, who finished 7-7, 3-3, had a playoff run of three straight wins. Before Pioneer Valley won two games at higher seeds, Mora returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown and helped the Pioneer Valley defense shut out Delano in the first round. The Panthers beat the Tigers 34-0 at Pioneer Valley.

The linemen on the First Team Defense are seniors Gabe Evans of Nipomo, Josh Brock of Arroyo Grande, Jalen Yap of Pioneer Valley and Angel Perez of Santa Maria.

On offense, Evans was a leading running back for Nipomo.

The linebackers on the First Team defense are seniors Isaac Moran of Santa Ynez, Tanner Wood of St. Joseph and Brian Monighetti of Righetti, along with Lompoc junior Michael Manzo.

Wood was part of a St. Joseph team that rolled through a 7-0 Mountain League campaign for its fourth Mountain League championship (three outright, one earned) under fifth-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor.

The First Team Defense defensive backs are Santa Maria junior Juan Rico, St. Joseph senior Oscar Magallon, Santa Ynez senior Nolan Oslin and Pioneer Valley sophomore Pepe Gonzalez.

Oslin intercepted four passes on the year, and Rico picked off two. Gonzalez stripped a Templeton ball-carrier of the ball and ran for a touchdown, starting Pioneer Valley on its way to a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter of a Division 5 semifinal at Templeton.

The punter is Pioneer Valley junior Lucan Brafman, who was also Pioneer Valley's field goal kicker. Brafman kicked the winning field goal as Pioneer Valley upset previously unbeaten Bishop Union 9-7 in the Division 5 semifinals on a cold night at Bishop Union.

The linemen on the Second Team defense include seniors Ronnie Hensic of Righetti, Oscar Lazos of Lompoc and Isaiah Castro of Santa Ynez, along with Pioneer Valley junior Jesus Flores.

The Second Team linebackers are seniors Tristan Moser of Arroyo Grande, Gabe Sanchez of Nipomo, Bobby Rojas of Cabrillo and Kaleb Neary of Santa Ynez.

The Second Team defensive backs are seniors Carson Heath and Chris Edwards of Cabrillo and Lukas Szalonek of Arroyo Grande, along with Arroyo Grande junior Brandon Butler. The Second Team punter is Righetti senior Gilberto Chavez.