Pioneer Valley High School athletic director Anthony Morales has been named CIF Central Section Athletic Director of the Year.

"I am very honored to be recognized and selected out of 139 CIF Central Section membership schools for this award," Morales said.

Morales will be honored at the California State Athletic Directors Association (CSADA) Conference Awards Banquet at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara April 22.

He is a member of the Central Section Executive Committee. Morales said this week he will find out next Tuesday if he has been selected as president of the committee.

"I am most proud to represent the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Pioneer Valley High School," Morales said. "We as educators know it is all about the kids, and that is why I do my best to represent our kids, programs and communities each day."

His career as an athletic director has spanned 32 years. Morales has been an AD at four schools and Pioneer Valley "is my last stop," he said earlier this week

Morales was the athletic director from 1991-2007 at Clovis Buchanan High School, 2007-2016 at Clovis East then from 2016-2020 at Paso Robles before he came to Pioneer Valley to start the 2020-21 school year.

"Even when I was at Paso Robles, I knew I eventually wanted to be with the Santa Maria Valley schools," said Morales.

"I'm not from here, but I have family here. Plus, I was always impressed with the facilities, the staff they have here."

Near the end of his 25 years in Clovis, "Paso Robles called," said Morales. "They wanted me to help with the athletics program there and get elementary school sports started.

"What we were known for at Clovis Unified was, we started elementary schools sports camps in which we would do a blacktop event and a field event," Morales said.

"It took place during summer school, the kids loved it and so did the teachers. We did it the first thing in the morning. We would bring them out, have the kids for 45 minutes then they would go to their classrooms. Roughly 350 kids were involved."

Morales said he and others were able to get an elementary schools sports program to take hold in Paso Robles, during which, "We wanted to help build an articulation process so high school teachers would have an articulation process with the elementary schools."

When Morales first started at Pioneer Valley, "I was very excited," he said.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All interscholastic athletics in California came to a halt in March of 2020.

No high school or college team workouts at all were allowed in California for the first several months of the pandemic. When teams were eventually allowed to work as a unit again, the process was extremely gradual.

"Athletes would work out in pods, no more than 10 to a pod, no sharing of equipment of any kind, and everything would be disinfected between workout sessions," said Morales.

"The kids were required to fill out a questionnaire (concerning whether or not they had an COVID-19 symptoms), their temperature would be taken, before they could work out. It was an interesting time."

Morales said, "Our No. 1 priority is always the safety of the kids."

Some sports teams were, at last, able to participate with limited schedules beginning in February of 2021. "There was a cross country meet between Righetti and Pioneer Valley," when teams were first able to resume competition, said Morales.

"We worked it out to the point where the kids would cross the starting line then break right if they were from Righetti and left if they were from Pioneer Valley," for distancing purposes, said Morales.

A truncated football season started in the spring of that year. Teams played a maximum of six games. Central Section divisional basketball championship games took place in June of that year. The Righetti, St. Joseph, Orcutt Academy and Nipomo girls basketball squads all won sectional divisional titles that year.

Morales said he has seen a lot of exciting things happen during the relatively short time he has been at Pioneer Valley.

"Our girls wrestling team won a Central Section Masters championship. Our boys cross country team won a sectional divisional championship," Morales said.

"Our football team made it to the Division 5 championship game (in 2022). Our boys water polo team made it to the playoffs for the first time. Our baseball, basketball and boys swimming teams won league championships."

The Pioneer Valley boys basketball team went 10-0 in the Ocean League en route to winning the 2021-22 Ocean League championship.

The Pioneer Valley boys tennis team won the program's first Ocean League title this year.

Morales said, "There have been a lot of firsts for Pioneer Valley since I've come here. Our sports programs are on the rise, and it's exciting to be a part of. The kids and staff here are great."

The life of a high school athletic director is a busy one. The Morales resume lists more than 20 job responsibilities, including working with the counseling department on coordination of NCAA and NAIA regulations, serving as a liaison for outside agencies such as booster clubs, foundations, etc., and coordinating transportation required for all athletic events and monitoring the budget for transportation to and from those events.

"Congratulations, Anthony, on your commitment to Pioneer Valley and for being recognized by your peers," Pioneer Valley principal Shanda Herrera said.

Morales is slated to be featured in the CSADA newsletter this summer.