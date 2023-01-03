The Pioneer Valley football team didn't score in its first game of the 2022 football season, a 7-0 loss at home to Bakersfield Independence.

The rough start for the Panthers continued in lopsided losses to Lompoc and Righetti that put them 0-3.

The Panthers didn't need some firebrand coach giving them fiery speeches as they tried to turn things around. They needed even-keel, positive guidance, and that's what they got from second-year coach Dustin Davis and his staff.

Under Davis, Pioneer Valley not only righted its ship, it made it to a playoff championship game for the first time, though the No. 8 Panthers lost 27-13 at No. 2 Atascadero in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 title game.

For what his team accomplished, Davis is the Times All-Area Coach of the Year. Davis narrowly edged fifth-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor.

The Knights rolled to a 7-0 Mountain League campaign for their fourth Mountain League title (three outright, one shared) with Villasenor at the helm.

Thanks to winning four games out of their last five, the Panthers finished 7-7. Pioneer Valley wound up 3-3 in the Ocean League.

The Panthers won one game in 2021, the first for Davis as Pioneer Valley's coach. However, that win came against Caruthers at home in the playoffs during a year virtually everyone qualified for the postseason. Pioneer Valley lost to Morro Bay the following week in the divisional semifinals.

Central Section policymakers toughened the requirements to make the playoffs this year. To qualify for the 2022 postseason, football teams had to have a winning percentage of at least .300.

Pioneer Valley recovered from a rough start at home against Dos Palos in a game matching two 0-3 teams. The Panthers eventually won 28-27 and, judging by what Davis said afterward, were starting to turn a corner.

"Our guys could have folded after the start we had, but they didn't," said Davis. "We did more things right than we did wrong in this one."

Dos Palos eventually made it to the Division 5 semifinals before losing 35-0 at Atascadero.

A 15-9 home loss against crosstown rival Santa Maria in the penultimate week of the regular season left Pioneer Valley 3-6, with a home game against league leader Atascadero the following week to finish the regular season.

At that point, Pioneer Valley had the minimum number of wins needed to apply for entry into the playoffs but, well, the Panthers would have liked to be in a better position.

No need to push the panic button, or even a worry button for that matter, Davis seemed to imply.

Pioneer Valley's signature rushing game didn't produce any points against Santa Maria but, "I thought we ran the ball pretty darn well against Santa Maria," Davis said.

The Panthers did. They rushed for 136 yards. Part of their downfall came because they had all of eight yards passing. "We just didn't execute at some key times," said Davis.

Pioneer Valley upped its game after the Santa Maria loss. Linebacker Adrian Mora blocked the PAT kick after the last Atascadero touchdown, preserving a 21-20 upset win for the Panthers at home, giving the team some insurance as it applied for playoff entry and preventing the Greyhounds from winning the league championship outright. The 'Hounds shared the league title with San Luis Obispo.

The Panthers controlled things from the outset in its first-round home playoff game against Delano the following week, winning 34-0.

On a bitterly cold night at No. 1 Bishop Union in the quarterfinals, the Pioneer Valley defense checked a strong Bishop Union running game, Lucan Brafman kicked a key field goal in the first half and the Panthers edged the previously unbeaten Broncos 9-7.

Pepe Gonzalez turned the game for the Panthers in their semifinal game at No. 4 Templeton. With his team trailing 13-2 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers defense held up an Eagles running back, Gonzalez grabbed the ball and the sophomore defensive back sprinted in for a touchdown to start the Panthers on their way to a 16-13 come-from-behind win.

The Panthers got off to a fast start in their first football playoff championship game appearance. They scored after turnovers on the first two Atascadero possessions to take a 13-0 lead.

The Greyhounds seized the momentum afterward. The Panthers eventually lost the ball four times, the defense couldn't slow down standout Atascadero running back Trey Cooks and the 'Hounds scored 27 unanswered points en route to the win.

Atascadero eventually won the state's Division 6-A championship.

Though his team came up short, Davis said afterward, "Hey, winning three playoff games, including two at higher seeds ... I'm very proud of these guys and what they accomplished."

After that 0-3 start, "These guys could have folded, become like the old PV, but they didn't," Davis said. "They re-grouped and re-focused, had that loss at home against Santa Maria and then they re-grouped."