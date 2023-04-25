The Santa Ynez girls beach volleyball team clinched the league title last week with a win over Arroyo Grande.
The Pirates sealed up the league championship with a 2-1 win over Arroyo Grande on a blustery day at Pismo Beach on April 19.
Sadie Lishman and school single season indoor volleyball team kills record holder Jayda Henrey won 21-8, 21-19 in the No. 2 pairs match, and Cailen Glover and Hannah Allen rallied for a 15-21, 21-10, 15-6 win at No. 3 to give the Pirates the win. Grace Willkomm and Emma Strickland won 21-16, 21-11 at No. 1 for Arroyo Grande.
"AG is a tough squad," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers. "Pismo Beach typically serves as their home court, and they played accordingly.
"We did struggle a little bit with our wind game but were able to line things out when it counted the most. The duel came down to our 3's' duo of Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover who came out on top in three games."
Rogers said, "These young ladies have developed into a formidable squad. I am so proud of the progress that they have made over this season."
The Pirates then finished their regular season with a sweep of the Tigers in three close matches at Pismo Beach.
Two Santa Ynez pairs came from behind to win after dropping the first game. Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile won 16-21, 21-11, 16-14 at No. 1, Sadie Lishman and Jayda Henrey won 21-12, 17-21, 15-11at No. 2, and Cailin Glover and Hannah Allen rallied for a 12-21, 21-19, 15-11 win at No. 3.
"All three of San Luis Obispo's teams consisted of some very talented athletes," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers. "They made some great adjustments against us which made for some well-fought games.
"The girls hit some rough patches but did a stellar job of lining out their games and finishing up strong."
Boys golf
Mountain League Tournament, No. 7
In a brisk win at San Luis Obispo Country Club, medalist Cooper Groshart led host San Luis Obispo to a win with a 73.
The Tigers shot a team score of 409. Santa Ynez finished a solid second at 418. Mission Prep was third at 420, and Templeton (421), St. Joseph (424), Arroyo Grande (444), Morro Bay (450) and Righetti (491) followed.
Owen Hirth led Santa Ynez with an 81. Brayden Mlodzik (82), Von Gordon (83), Rye Winans (85) and Marcelo Andrade (87) followed for the Pirates.
Baseball
Lompoc takes two from Santa Ynez
Matt Kovach racked up 10 RBIs total in the doubleheader which the Braves swept 18-3, 14-8 at Lompoc, and Kovach hit a grand slam in the second game.
Jack Jones pitched a complete game for Lompoc in the opener. Kasch Karaskhwiecz hit a two-run home run, and Rudy Elizondo and Jacob Escobedo had four hits each in the doubleheader.
In other league action, San Luis Obispo (11-9, 6-4) swept a doubleheader at Paso Robles (2-18, 1-9) 9-5, 4-0.