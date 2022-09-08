Santa Ynez cross country coach Todd Ruskauff took his runners to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday for the Gaucho Invitational.
"Our athletes ran well and got a good benchmark to start the season," Ruskauff said in an email. "Our team is small and young this year, so we were happy to get in there and cut our teeth."
Ruskauff said Ricky Carmona was the Pirates' lead runner with a time of 20 minutes, 44 seconds.
Carmona "has been a strong leader for the team," Ruskauff said.
Cole Snodgrass was the Pirates' next top finisher. Snodgress is a senior. Conner “Goblin” Satterblom is a returning junior who has been making solid improvements all summer, Ruskauff said.
"Mateos Damamnias is a senior who we finally convinced to try XC after a career in track and has been getting into the swing of things," Ruskauff added. "Nathan Fletcher and Mario Zepeda Rosas are two freshmen who are showing incredible promise. Brook Phelan is another freshman who has been leading by example all summer and put up a solid PR."
Ruskauff said that Malia Ortiz is a first-year sophomore who decided to train with the Pirates in preparation for the upcoming wrestling season and has become a full-fledged runner.
"We are also proud of our JV runners and can’t wait to see their improvement throughout the season," Ruskauff said.
Girls water polo
Pirates dominate Cabrillo, Lompoc
Santa Ynez beat Cabrillo 20-5 on Sept. 1 after beating Lompoc 23-7 on Aug. 31
In the win over Cabrillo, Tabitha Pearigen had nine goals, two assists and two positive kickouts. Sydney Gills added four goals, two assists and one kickout while Lily Mazza had three goals, four assists and three steals. Maddeline Cruickshank had three blocks and an assist.
In the win over Lompoc, Gills had eight goals and five steals while Pearigen added seven goals, four assists and five steals.
Madison Judy finished with three goals, two assists and two steals.
Chloe Henndricks had a block and an assist while Cruickshank had two blocks and two assists.
Girls golf
Pirates battle Eagles in league dual
The Santa Ynez Pirates played a nine-hole match against Arroyo Grande on the par-36 front nine at Cypress Ridge Golf Course last week.
Arroyo Grande set a new school record with a team total of 196. Sisters Bella and Gigi Gunasayan were the medalists of the match, each shooting 1-under par 35s, tying and setting their own personal bests on Cypress Ridge’s front nine.
The Pirates shot a 296 and were led by sophomore Mackenzie Phelan’s 46. Santa Ynez sophomores Addison West and Sierra Freedman shot a 56 and 57. Our Pirate freshmen continue to improve every week and Katherine Becerra paced the class of first years with a new personal best 9 hole score of 64.