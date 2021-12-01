The wins haven't quite started rolling in yet, but the Santa Ynez High girls basketball team has improved in one area.

The Pirates are more competitive this season.

Santa Ynez went 3-12 during the truncated spring season that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates have started this year 1-7 heading into Thursday's game against Orcutt Academy. But that record includes a pair of overtime losses, a 43-37 loss to Santa Maria and a 58-55 defeat to Paso Robles. The Pirates also suffered a 41-34 loss to Santa Maria and their lone win was a 38-35 victory against Bishop Diego.

The team is coached by longtime Santa Ynez coach Jen Rasmussen, who has actually spent a lot of her time coaching tennis at the school. She coached the girls tennis team in the fall and has jumped right in with the girls basketball team. Rasmussen played under legendary Santa Ynez coach JoAnn Reck and coached under her for 15 years at the JV level.

"We are starting fresh with a lot of players that haven't played since COVID," Rasmussen said after the seven-point loss at Santa Maria. "We have new coaches and are working on getting back our confidence and building plays together. We really want to be able to trust each other on the court. We played Santa Maria in our summer league and saw a lot of our weaknesses then. Our goal is to take a few things each game to work on. We're really using our games as our practices."

Nayeli Torres is one of the key Pirates. She'll be manning the point guard spot. Giszelle Hrehor is a strength at the center spot. Both are seniors. Hrehor is 6-feet tall.

"They're really our two senior captains and they're our leaders on the team," Rasmussen said of Torres and Hrehor. "I'm really looking forward to those two guiding the team and them leading us through our ups and downs and growing pains. They'll have to be the ones to keep our heads on straight and keep us positive. We have to focus on our improvements on the floor knowing that we may lose here and there."

Grace Padilla graduated and left a huge void on the floor. Padilla averaged 12.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per game last year. She set the school single-game and career rebounding records during her senior season last spring.

Torres averaged 8.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last year.

The Pirates are playing most of the Santa Maria Valley schools in the preseason. They'll be in the same section and league with the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County schools next season as all of Pirate athletics move into the CIF Central Section starting in the 2022-23 school year. This will be the final go-round in the vaunted Channel League for Santa Ynez.

The league features Santa Ynez, Cabrillo, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos. Cabrillo and Lompoc will join Santa Ynez in the Central Coast Athletic Association when all three move to the Central Section next school year.

"We have come in towards the bottom each year and we're excited to have this final year with the tough league, but the Mountain and Ocean leagues are tough, too," Rasmussen said. "We know that basketball is tough on the Central Coast, so we're going to do our best and keep our heads up and finish strong in the Channel League."

The current league setup doesn't offer as much competitive equity as the CCAA setup does. The CCAA, made up of the Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo schools, has two leagues that realign after every season to make them more competitive. The Channel League just features the same six schools every season.