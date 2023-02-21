The playoff run for the Santa Ynez boys basketball team ended in the quarterfinals on Friday.
After the Pirates started their postseason with a win over area foe Righetti on Feb. 15, the Pirates lost at No. 4 seed Bakersfield West on Friday.
In the first-round win, Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy both notched double-doubles, and the No. 5 Pirates beat No. 12 Righetti 57-51 at Santa Ynez in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. Ollenburger scored 19 points and snared 11 rebounds. Cassidy scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Landon Lassahn scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for Santa Ynez.
The Pirates kept pace against West in the quarterfinals, but the No. 4 seed proved to be too much, winning 82-73.
Lassahn (29 points, 12 rebounds) and Cassidy (20 points, 18 rebounds) both notched a double-double, once again. Ollenburger and Jaiden Mendoza scored 11 points each for the Pirates.
Santa Ynez finished 20-9.
In other Division 3 quarterfinals action, No. 2 Bakersfield Independence defeated No. 10 Lompoc 72-59.
Boys soccer
Division 4
Lompoc 2, Santa Ynez 1
Lompoc shook off an early Santa Ynez goal, by Erik Salinas with an assist from Tristan Amezcua, three minutes into the game. Jesus Hernandez, with an assist from Pablo Resendez, tied the game for the Braves with three minutes left in the first half. Juan Reyes scored the winning goal in the second half.
"It was a battle back and forth," said Lompoc coach Jaymo Baca. As far as who stood out for his team, "There are way too many guys to name, but Jimmy Villanueva was the MVP of the game," said Baca.
Lompoc was set to play at No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier Tuesday night in the semifinals.
Girls soccer
Division 3
Hanford 1, Santa Ynez 1 (2-1 Hanford, penalty kicks)
The No. 12 Bulldogs edged the No. 4 Pirates in the shootout phase and advanced to the semifinals.
Charlotte Lewis scored the Santa Ynez goal.
No. 1 Exeter beat No. 8 Morro Bay 2-0 in another Division 3 quarterfinal.
Beach volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Santa Barbara 0
The Pirates swept the Dons in a non-league duel match that Santa Ynez hosted Wednesday.
All of the Pirates tandems won in three sets. Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile won 21-16, 15-21, 15-13 in the No. 1 match, Jaki Allen and Sadie Lishman won 21-18, 16-21 and 15-12 at No. 2, and Hannah Allen and Caitlin Glover rallied for a 20-22, 21-19, 15-9 win.
"The girls played aggressive, yet smart volleyball," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rodgers. "They did a great job of being patient with the process and capitalizing on opportunities when available."
Baseball
Nipomo 6, Santa Ynez 4
Ryan Henrey tossed four innings for the Pirates, giving up one earned run. He also went 1 for 3 at the plate. Nick Crandall went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Dallas DeForest was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
The Pirates dropped to 1-1 on the season.
"We got solid pitching from Ryan and Nolan," coach Warren Dickey said. "Our offense showed signs of being very solid. Our defense was our weakness. Our kids are learning and know that our mistakes are fixable and we can become a solid unit learning from every game."