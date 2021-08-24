There's been a bit of a shakeup in the Times Power Rankings coming off of Friday's slate of season-opening games.
Lompoc has taken over the top spot, moving from No. 2 after its 48-27 win over Paso Robles.
St. Joseph, the previous No. 1, has dropped to No. 2 after a disappointing 27-13 road loss at Covina Charter Oak.
Bishop Diego, which had its game against Righetti canceled last week, remains at the No. 3 spot.
Nipomo is the biggest gainer, moving up to No. 4 from ninth after its 21-16 win over Santa Ynez, which falls from No. 4 to No. 9.
Righetti rounds out the top five for the second week in a row.
The Times Power Rankings includes teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
No. 1: Lompoc (1-0, at Righetti) Last week: No. 2. Beat Paso Robles 48-27
The Braves showed they haven't skipped a beat since going 5-0 in the spring by shellacking Paso Robles in the opener.
Now they have a test at Righetti Friday. The last time Righetti and Lompoc met, the Warriors scored a wild 28-21 win at Huyck Stadium, winning on a pick-six by Kidasi Nepa after trailing 21-0.
No. 2: St. Joseph (0-1, at Frontier) Last week: No. 1. Lost at Covina Charter Oak 27-13
The Knights suffered quite a letdown at Charter Oak, though it's still too early to tell how much that score means for the rest of St. Joseph's season.
It was a road game at Southern Section school that some have high expectations for. It was a game that St. Joseph's players and coaches were confident they could win.
I think the Knights' game at Frontier will tell us a lot more about where the Knights are at. Frontier, a Central Section program that could end up in the same playoff division at St. Joseph, beat Arroyo Grande 53-12 on Friday.
No. 3: Bishop Diego (0-0, at Oxnard) Last week: No. 3. Didn't play.
Bishop Diego will likely have a strong season this fall, though the Cardinals are getting a late start after the Righetti game was canceled.
Would've preferred to see Bishop Diego play more teams from this area, but the Cardinals schedule is fairly stout. Don't be surprised to see them climb up these rankings.
No. 4: Nipomo (1-0, at Cabrillo) Last week: No. 9. Beat Santa Ynez 21-16
The Titans' offense looked surprisingly good against a Santa Ynez team that returns a lot of its top players from its 4-1 spring season.
Nate Reese and the Titan passing attack was able to hit enough throws to open up the run game and Reese used his athleticism to make plays.
The Nipomo defense was stout for much of the night and didn't let the Pirates get any traction rushing the ball.
No. 5: Righetti (0-0, vs. Lompoc) Last week: No. 5. Didn't play.
The Warriors went 4-1 in the spring though they're plugging in quite a few new pieces in different places.
I think they'll be pretty strong, not sure the Warriors will have enough to slow down a Lompoc team that has a game under its belt.
I think the keyword for this Righetti team is: Potential.
Braden Claborn has a lot of potential at QB and Ryan Boivin has a lot of potential at running back. That offensive line should be fairly solid and Elias Martinez can make plays all over the field.
No. 6: Mission Prep (1-0, vs. bye) Last week: No. 8. Beat Brentwood 49-7.
The Royals looked really strong against Brentwood and may be the early Ocean League favorites.
No. 7: San Luis Obispo (1-0, at Boron, Sat.) Last week: Not ranked. Beat Pioneer Valley 6-0.
It wasn't a barnburner, but the Tigers did just enough to start their season with a win in Santa Maria on Friday.
SLO has been bumped down to the Ocean League and should be one of the better teams in that conference.
No. 8: Paso Robles (0-1, vs. Independence) Last week: No. 10. Lost to Lompoc 48-27.
The Bearcats lost by 21 points and gained two spots in the rankings, yes. But the Bearcats were able to run the ball on the Braves some and did show some glimpses of being a contender in the Mountain League.
No. 9: Santa Ynez (0-1, vs. Fillmore) Last week: No. 4. Lost to Nipomo 21-16.
It was not quite the fall debut I was expecting from the Pirates, who went 4-1 in the spring and bring a lot of players back.
There's some good news. Luke Gildred looked strong at quarterback for the most part and the Pirates left a few plays on the table.
Santa Ynez' schedule is sneaky tough. The Pirates have solid Fillmore team on deck before facing Nordhoff, Santa Maria and Lompoc.
No. 10: Santa Maria (1-0, vs. San Marcos) Last week: Not ranked. Beat East Bakersfield 3-0.
Albert Mendoza's squad looked strong defensively against an athletic East team, though the offense had some struggles moving the ball.
But a lot of offenses struggled in week one. San Marcos will be a tough hill to climb for the Saints, but I think they'll be a playoff team this year.
VOTE: Five football standouts up for Player of the Week
Jacob Nava, Santa Maria, SR, RB/LB:
Updated
4 hrs ago
Santa Maria's Jacob Nava carries the ball during the Saints' game against East Bakersfield Friday night. Santa Maria won 3-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Jacob Nava, Santa Maria, SR, RB/LB: 11 tackles, fumble recovery, blocked field goal, 14 carries 58 yards in 3-0 win over East Bakersfield.
Gabe Sanchez, Nipomo, JR, LB/RB
Updated
4 hrs ago
Nipomo's Gabe Sanchez came up with the game-sealing interception during Friday's game against Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Gabe Sanchez, Nipomo, JR, LB/RB: 6 carries, 20 yards; 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, INT in 21-16 win over Santa Ynez.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR, WR/DB
Updated
4 hrs ago
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns the opening kickoff to score against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR, WR/DB: 83-yard kick return TD; 79-yard punt return TD; two TD catches, blocked kick, four tackles in 48-27 win over Paso Robles.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR, RB/LB
Updated
4 hrs ago
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR, RB/LB: 7 carries, 38 yards; 1 catch, 10 yards; 10 tackles, sack, blocked field goal in 53-12 loss to Frontier.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep, SR, RB/LB
Updated
4 hrs ago
Mission Prep's Jack Susank carries the ball during the March 31 game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Jack Susank, Mission Prep, SR, RB/LB: 8 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles, INT, fumble recovery for TD; 7-for-7 on PATs.
VOTE for Player of the Week
Updated
8 min ago
Photos: Lompoc routs Paso Robles in opener
082021 PR Lompoc football 01.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns the opening kickoff to score against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 02.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium during Friday's game. Canley scored two rushing touchdowns as the Braves won 48-27.
Len Wood, Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 03.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes to Santana Centino for a two-point conversion against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 04.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Lompoc’s cheerleaders high kick for each point scored against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 05.JPG
Updated
21 min ago
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson dives across the goal line to score under pressure from Paso Robles’ Cole Raymond at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 06.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Lompoc’s Devontae Lauderdale tackles Paso Robles’ Leo Kemp at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 07.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Lompoc’s Nicholas Madrigal tackles Paso Robles’ Leo Kemp at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 08.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Nelson Maldonado runs by the Paso Robles defense after catching a pass at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 09.JPG
Updated
21 min ago
Lompoc head coach Andrew Jones gets ready for the game against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 10.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc captains walk to midfield for the coin flip before the game against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 11.JPG
Updated
21 min ago
Lompoc players sing the National Anthem before the game against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 12.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns the opening kickoff to score against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 13.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Rudy Elizondo spins past Paso Robles’ Hayden McKanna to score a touchdown at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 14.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Santana Centino breaks up a handoff from Paso Robles’ QB Trevon Bridewell, causing a fumble at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 15.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s band plays at halftime during the Paso Robles game at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 16.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc vs Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 17.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc QB Cavin Ross tries to get away from Paso Robles’ Jake Morones at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 18.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
The sun sets into the wildfire haze at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 19.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley scores against Paso Robles in the first half at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 20.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley scores against Paso Robles in the first half at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 21.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Santana Centino pulls in a pass for a two-point conversion as Paso Robles’ Cole Raymond defends at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 22.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns a Paso Robles punt for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 23.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley splits Paso Robles’ defense to score a touchdown at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
082021 PR Lompoc football 24.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
The moon rises over Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Santa Maria beats East Bakersfield 3-0
082021 SMHS FB 02.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Santa Maria's Joseph Galindo and the rest of the Saints are seen during the national anthem before their game against East Bakersfield Friday night. Santa Maria won 3-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SMHS FB 01.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Santa Maria's Jacob Nava leads the team onto the field ahead of the Saints' game against East Bakersfield Friday night. Santa Maria won 3-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SMHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Santa Maria's Anthony Rice hands the ball off to Jacob Nava during the Saints' game against East Bakersfield Friday night. Santa Maria won 3-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SMHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
21 min ago
Santa Maria's Jacob Nava carries the ball during the Saints' game against East Bakersfield Friday night. Santa Maria won 3-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SMHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Santa Maria's Anthony Rice throws the ball during the game against East Bakersfield Friday night. Santa Maria won 3-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SMHS FB 06.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 09.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 11.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 13.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 15.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 20.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SMHS FB 21.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
Photos: Nipomo fends off Santa Ynez
082021 SYHS NHS FB 01.JPG
Updated
21 min ago
Nipomo's Gabe Sanchez (30) reacts after coming up with the game-sealing interception Friday night in the season-opening 21-16 win over Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 02.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez (33) carries the ball Friday night in the season-opening 21-16 win over Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred tries to shake off a tackle attempt from Nipomo's Adyn Case during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
Aug 21, 2021
Santa Ynez Aidan Scott reacts after making a catch Friday night against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
Aug 21, 2021
Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese carries the ball during Friday's game against Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 06.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Santa Ynez' Cash McClurg makes a catch Friday in the game at Nipomo. The Pirates are set to host Fillmore Friday night.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipom's Vinny Hernandez runs vs. Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo's Cole Gilson celebrates Friday's win over Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 09.JPG
Updated
23 hrs ago
Santa Ynez's Owen Hunt tackles Nipomo's Gabe Sanchez after Sanchez intercepted a Pirate pass in the fourth quarter of Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 10.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo's Nate Reese leaves the game after losing his helmet Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 11.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Santa Ynez' Cash McClurg breaks up a pass intended for Nick Milton.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo's Nate Reese dives for some extra yardage Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 13.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Santa Ynez' Luke Gildred delivers a pass Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Santa Ynez's Luke Gildred passes Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 15.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Tyler Gregg celebrates after a long catch Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Santa Ynez' Cash McClurg runs with the ball Friday at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Luke Gildred during Friday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo cheerleaders host a meet-and-greet with Santa Ynez cheerleaders.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
Aug 20, 2021
082021 SYHS NHS FB 20.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Santa Ynez' Mikey Gills runs with the ball during Friday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 21.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Tyler Gregg is wrapped up by Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 22.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Leo Valencia watches his field goal go through the uprights as Tanner Padfield (8) blocks.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 23.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo fans watch Friday's game from the home stands after fan attendance was limited during the truncated spring season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 24.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Nipomo's Gabe Sanchez falls forward for some extra yardage during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082021 SYHS NHS FB 25.JPG
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Santa Ynez receiver Owen Hunt reaches out for a pass but can't quite haul it in Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.