The dress rehearsals are over. The 2023 Mountain and Ocean League football campaigns will begin this week.
Both campaigns will start with Thursday night games at 7 p.m. Mission Prep will host Santa Ynez at Cal Poly in a Mountain League opener. Cabrillo will host San Obispo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in an Ocean League game. The visiting Tigers shared the Ocean League title with eventual state 6-A and CIF Central Section Division 5 champion Atascadero.
There will be three Friday night Mountain league games and two Friday night Ocean League games. Ocean League member Templeton will host Bakersfield West Friday night in a non-league game. Valley Christian Academy will play an eight-man non-league game at Cate in Carpinteria Saturday at 2 p.m.
With that, after a third straight .500 week (2-2 last week) here are the writer's predictions, with the Thursday night games first.
Season record: 13-10.
Santa Ynez (2-1) vs. Mission Prep (2-1), Cal Poly.
The home-standing Royals beat the injury-riddled Pirates in a league opener last year. This year, defense has carried Mission Prep, the 2022 Mountain League runner-up behind St. Joseph, in a reversal of the way things were for the Royals last year. They have scored 40 points and yielded 34.
Santa Ynez has mainly ridden its offense, with sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard, multiple capable receivers including Daulton Beard, who's among the best in the area, and a stepped-up running game that features senior back Dallas DeForest.
The Mission Prep defense has been firm, but it has not encountered a passing game the likes of Santa Ynez's as yet.
The pick: Santa Ynez 28, Mission Prep 24.
San Luis Obispo (3-1) at Cabrillo (0-3)
The Tigers stumbled two weeks ago against Arroyo Grande, but that was two weeks ago. With quarterback Jace Gomes and running back Isaiah Hernandez, San Luis Obispo has one of the better ground games in the area.
Cabrillo rolls mainly behind quarterback Gage Mattis and wide receiver Jude Anderson. The Conquistadores have given up a lot of points, 136.
Look for the Tigers to roll in this one.
The pick: San Luis Obispo 38, Cabrillo 14.
Now for the Friday night games.
Mountain League
St. Joseph (2-1) at Nipomo (1-2), 7 p.m.
St . Joseph will open defense of its 2022 Mountain League title. The Titans, who won at Cabrillo Aug. 25 for their first win since 2021, have a solid running back, Malachi Starr, who averages nearly 76 rushing yards a game.
The Knights have returning all-league back Carter Vargas, who ran for five touchdowns in a 63-52 St. Joseph win over Newbury Park at St. Joseph Sept. 1.
They also figure to have too much for the Titans in this one.
The pick: St. Joseph 42, Nipomo 18.
Arroyo Grande (2-1) at Lompoc (2-1), Huyck Stadium, Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Part of the always intriguing Arroyo Grande-Lompoc match-up will be the Lompoc talented skilled position players, among them Nelson Maldonado, Camonte Ortiz and Jacob Manzo, against the Arroyo Grande secondary.
The Lompoc defense, which has struggled with its tackling at times, will have to deal with an Arroyo Grande ground game that averages nearly 148 yards a game. The Eagles don't have any really flashy backs, but they have several solid ones. They also have a reliable senior quarterback, Drake Missamore.
A lot might depend on whether Lompoc's starting offensive tackles, both of whom have been injured, can go Friday night.
This one is literally pick 'em for the writer.
The pick: Arroyo Grande 36, Lompoc 35.
Righetti (1-2) at Paso Robles (0-3), 7 p.m.
The game will take place at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.
The Warriors have a senior quarterback, Cash Carter, who has thrown eight touchdown passes this year. If the Bearcats zero in on the Righetti passing game, the Warriors have a productive running back in RJ Fuentes. The Righetti defense has often struggled.
The Bearcats have a good receiver, Tristen Salgado. and a solid running back Conner Bowman, who combined for just under 144 yards a game, nearly evenly split, between them.
However, Paso Robles has given up 111 points and scored 49.
The pick: Righetti 28, Paso Robles 21.
Ocean League
Santa Maria (2-2) at Atascadero (3-0), 7 p.m.
Star senior quarterback Kane Cooks has the reigning state 6-A and sectional Division 5 champs rolling going into this one. The Greyhounds are the only unbeaten Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football team.
Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena is capable when it comes to throwing the short, medium or long ball, he has multiple proven receivers and Aldo Araiza is a productive running back. However, Cooks and Co. figure to be on the good end of the final score in this one.
The pick: Atascadero 32, Santa Maria 24.
Pioneer Valley (2-2) at Morro Bay (3-1), 7 p.m.
The visiting Panthers didn't fare well at Dos Palos last week. The Pioneer Valley defense gave up four rushing touchdowns against Broncos running back Andre Flores in a 41-17 PV loss.
After not being able to slow down Flores, the Panthers will have to try to slow down Morro Bay senior running back Nami Hoag. That won't be easy. Hoag has run for 547 yards and four touchdowns this year.
Morro Bay won handily when the teams played at PV last year. However, the Pirates' prior opposition is a combined 5-9, and the Panthers often follow a sub-par performance with a good one.
The pick: Pioneer Valley 27, Morro Bay 24.
Non-league
Bakersfield West (1-2) at Templeton (2-1), 7 p.m.
After losing 28-0 in their opener at Sugar City, Sugar-Salem Idaho, the Eagles have out-scored their opposition by a combined 91-14, including a 49-0 blanking of previously 2-1 Firebaugh last week.
Templeton has a good running back, Daxton Calagna, an improving defense and should have enough to take the Vikings in this one.
The pick: Templeton 31, Bakersfield West 17.
Eight-man
Valley Christian Academy (2-0) at Cate (0-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
The Rams barely lost their season opener, 44-42, to 3-0 La Canada Flintridge Prep, but the Lions were good last year, and they appear to have upped their game this year. VCA routed previously unbeaten Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian 52-14 at home last week. Quarterback James Fakoury, a converted wide receiver, running back Jacob Sanders and linebacker-place kicker Noah List are some of the many Lions who have been solid so far this year. This non-league game will be the Lions' road opener.
The pick: VCA 42, Cate 38.