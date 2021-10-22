Paso Robles (6-2, 4-0 Mountain) 21, Righetti (1-7, 1-3) 6
St. Joseph (5-4, 3-1 Mountain League) 28, Pioneer Valley (0-7, 0-5) 0
Lompoc (3-5, 0-3 Channel) 64, Oxnard (3-5, 1-2) 28
Santa Ynez (7-2, 3-1 Pacific View) 47, Channel Islands (2-7, 1-3) 7
Morro Bay (4-5, 2-2 Ocean) 38, Santa Maria (2-7, 0-4) 16
Bishop Diego (7-1, 2-0 Camino League) 55 at Moorpark (1-8, 0-2) 0
Mission Prep (8-0, 3-0 Ocean League) 63, Templeton (4-5, 1-3) 0
Santa Barbara (7-2, 3-1 Channel League) 45, Dos Pueblos (2-7, 0-4) 17
San Luis Obispo (6-2, 4-0 Ocean) 31, Atascadero (2-7, 1-3) 13
San Marcos (4-5, 2-2 Pacific View) 40, Cabrillo (0-9, 0-4) 0
Saturday
Nipomo (6-2, 1-2) at Arroyo Grande (5-3, 2-1 Mountain), 11 a.m.
Photos: Pioneer Valley hosts St. Joseph
Photos: Lompoc hosts Oxnard in Channel League game
