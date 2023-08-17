The second half of the spectacularly productive Luke Gildred-to-Daulton Beard connection will return for the Santa Ynez football team. The first half has moved onward and upward.

Beard, an all-everything player as a junior who was among the leading wide receivers in the state in 2022, is back for his senior season at Santa Ynez. Beard caught 77 passes for a total of 1,272 yards, an eye-popping average of 115.6 reception yards a game, and 12 touchdowns last year.

Gildred graduated and signed with Claremont McKenna earlier in the year. When Gildred left Santa Ynez, he took his 2,598 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 2022 with him.

Santa Ynez 2023 schedule 08/18 @ Cabrillo, 7 p.m. 09/01 @ Morro Bay, 7 p.m. 09/08 SANTA MARIA, 7 p.m. 09/14 @ Mission Prep* (game will be played at Cal Poly), 7 p.m. 09/22 RIGHETTI*, 7 p.m. 09/29 @ St. Joseph*, 7 p.m. 10/06 NIPOMO*, 7 p.m. 10/13 @ Paso Robles*, 7 p.m. 10/20 ARROYO GRANDE*, 7 p.m. 10/27 LOMPOC*, 7 p.m. * - Mountain League game. HOME GAMES IN CAPS.

The Gildred-Beard pair in 2022 even slightly outdid the 2016 Mike McCoy-to-Gabe Prendergast combo that was the stuff of Santa Ynez legend, though Prendergast caught as many touchdown passes that year as Beard did in 2022, 12.

The Pirates went 5-6, including 2-5 in the tough Mountain League, in 2022. Injuries hit Santa Ynez hard last year, and the Pirates went out against Kerman in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Playoffs.

Beard had a busy camp schedule for this summer lined up then, "I injured my shoulder," he said.

"I had surgery. It's healed but it's too late for any camps. It is what it is."

Gildred successor in waiting

Veteran Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg has listed sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard as a new player to watch, and Pritchard has apparently won the starting quarterback job for this year. Pritchard saw limited varsity action as a freshman last year.

Beard likes what he has seen from Pritchard in pre-season drills.

"He's got a great arm, " said Beard. "He throws a good long ball. I would say his ball is about the same as Luke's.

"(Pritchard is) new, so he needs to get the chemistry down," said Beard.

Overall team outlook

"The numbers are the most I've ever had in the program," said McClurg. "We have 54 varsity players and something like 48 on the JV team.

"I would say the defense is ahead of where it was at this point last year, solely because we have more returning guys there than we did last season." On offense, McClurg acknowledged, the Pirates will have to deal with the big loss of Gildred though the veteran coach seemed pleased with Pritchard's early progress.

A supporting cast for Beard

Wide receivers Nicky Casey and Nicky Vacca, along with tight end Blake Smith, are back. McClurg listed wide receiver Vince Casey as a newcomer to watch. Diego Pulido, who will be the team's starting kicker, is also a part-time wide receiver.

Star tight end Aidan Scott, who has graduated and signed with Cal Poly, was sidelined by an injury much of the 2022 season.

Other top returners on offense

Dallas DeForest figured prominently in Santa Ynez's running game-by-committee last season, and he returns for his senior campaign. Fellow returnee Tomas Rodrigues figures to help anchor the offensive line.

DeForest, who has also been rotating in at outside linebacker on defense in practice and played in 10 games on defense last year, will be a starting running back this season.

Injuries helped derail Santa Ynez's Mountain League campaign after a promising non-league showing last season.

"I think if we can stay healthy, the team is going to perform better than it did last season," said DeForest.

"I think that's true of every team. If they're healthy, it also helps team morale."

As far as how things are clicking with the Santa Ynez offense, "I think it's going pretty good," said DeForest.

Rodrigues is the team's returning senior center. He is entering his third varsity campaign at Santa Ynez, all of them at center.

"When I was a sophomore, I beat out a senior for the starting position and grew ever since," said Rodrigues.

"The offensive line this year is in sync. Of course, with me being the only returning starter, I've been mentoring the guys coming up. We need to protect our freshman quarterback especially since, of course, quarterback is the toughest position to play."

Besides the returnees, McClurg has listed several new players to watch on offense, including Pritchard, Casey and lineman Davis Gandolfo.

Along with Gandolfo, "We've got two real good offensive linemen coming up, the Castillo twins (Leonardo and Leonel)," said Rodrigues. "(Leonardo) was my backup last year."

The outlook on defense

The unit gave up nearly 28 points a game last year but figures to be bolstered this year by a combination of returners and a promising newbie, nose guard Deagan Johnson.

Josh McClurg has several returning veteran starters on defense, including Smith at end, cornerbacks Vacca and Max Andrade, strong safety Ryder McClurg, free safety Jude Neary, middle linebacker Ben Flores and outside linebacker Lucca Clifton.

The veteran Santa Ynez coach listed Johnson as a newcomer to watch.

Specialist, starting units

Pulido will do all the kicking for the Pirates. The punter will be junior Manny Sanchez, a varsity newcomer. Though he has plenty of returners, McClurg said offensive and defensive starting units had not been set at press time.

Coaching staff

Greg Gandolfo will be Josh McClurg's offensive coordinator. The other assistants are Sean Foy, Tony Armenta, Chase Gauthier, Oscar Andrade, Jason Finley and Allen Pinoli.

Opening night

Santa Ynez will make its season debut Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Cabrillo.

Schedule outlook

The Pirates opened against Atascadero last year, as opposed to their scheduled 2023 debut at Cabrillo. Other than that, Santa Ynez will play an identical regular season schedule to what it played in 2022.

Santa Ynez will play Ocean League members Morro Bay and Santa Maria on the road and at home respectively. The Pirates will then play their Mountain League slate of games against Mission Prep, Righetti, St. Joseph, Nipomo, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and Lompoc in that order, the same as last year.

The Pirates' league opener against Mission Prep has been moved to Sept. 14 at Cal Poly at 7 p.m.