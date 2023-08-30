Pioneer Valley's Marissa Dollinger was the medalist with a 47, and Cabrillo was the top team with a team score of 302 at the Ocean League Mini Tournament No. 1 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village Monday.
Golfers played nine holes. Dollinger was the first Pioneer Valley medalist in a girls golf tournament in school history.
Pioneer Valley, with a team score of 306, finished second behind Cabrillo. Templeton came in third at 328. Morro Bay (332), Nipomo (335), Orcutt Academy (340), Santa Maria (363) and Mission Prep (no team score) followed.
Kenslee Martin led Cabrillo to first place with a 50. Ava Ocampo (54), Natalie McCune (57), Isabella Jimenez (69) and Olivia Garza (72) followed.
Individually, Moniah Marquez of Pioneer Valley matched Martin's 50. Ocampo's 54 was the fourth-lowest individual score, and McCune, Lucy Fortini of Morro bay and Gracie Hedrick of Nipomo tied for fifth individually at 57.
Individual leaders included Emma Vogelpohl for Templeton (58), Emalie Galaites for Orcutt Academy (64) and Jimena Diaz for Santa Maria (68). Kennedy Brough and Bree Heidesch, Mission Prep's two golfers, both shot a 60 for the Royals.
Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 2 will take place at Thursday, Sept. 7 at the San Luis Obispo Country Club at 2 p.m.
Boys water polo
Arroyo Grande 16, Santa Ynez 14 (overtime)
In overtime of this Mountain League game at Santa Ynez, the defending league and CIF Central Section Division 1 champions tagged the Pirates (5-1, 1-1) with their first loss of the season.
Cristian Sotelo popped in five goals for the Pirates. Santa Ynez goalkeeper Hale Durbiano made 22 saves. At press time, the Pirates were slated to play a Mountain League game at San Luis Obispo Wednesday at 4 p.m.