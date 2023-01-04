All-Area MVPs 2022 — Cavin Ross, Lompoc 2021 — Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc (fall season) 2021 — Max Stineman, St. Joseph (spring season) 2019 — Hunter Barnhart, St. Joseph 2018 — Caleb Thomas, Righetti 2017 — Blake Truhitte, Santa Maria 2016 — Toa Taua, Lompoc 2015 — Bradley Mickey, Arroyo Grande 2014 — Nick Kimball, Nipomo 2013 — Ainuu Taua, Lompoc 2012 — Rafael Arellano, Lompoc 2011 — Lavon Coleman, Lompoc 2010 — Marcell Blow, Lompoc 2009 — K.J. Cusack, St. Joseph 2008 — Javon Davis, Righetti; Nick Leyden, Pioneer Valley (Co-MVPs) 2007 — Mason Sperakos, Nipomo 2006 — Thomas Sua, St. Joseph 2005 — Vai Taua, Cabrillo 2004 — Clayton Greco, Lompoc 2003 — Boo Jackson, Lompoc 2002 — Ryan Mole, Righetti 2001 — Christian Hernandez, Santa Maria 2000 — Ryan Smith, St. Joseph 1999 — Ruben Villa, Righetti 1997 — Nick Matauitia, Righetti 1996 — LB Chandler, Cabrillo 1995 — Nick Terrones, Lompoc 1994 — Ali Azziz, St. Joseph 1993 — Josh Fiske, Santa Ynez 1992 — Matt Lopez, St. Joseph 1991 — Reggie Etheridge, Cabrillo 1990 — Napoleon Kaufman, Lompoc 1989 — Rod Smalley, Santa Ynez 1988 — Brad Dandridge, Santa Maria 1987 — Jamie Martin, Arroyo Grande 1986 — Matt Almaguer, Santa Maria

Cavin Ross put up astounding numbers during the 2022 football season.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Lompoc senior broke Dos Pueblos alum Shane Lopes' Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record. He also set the county record for touchdown passes en route to earning the offensive MVP award for the Mountain League.

Ross threw for 8,212 yards during his time at Lompoc. Ross completed 197 of his 289 passes for 3,100 yards, with 40 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions his senior year. He also ran for 15 scores, easily the most on the team, accounting for 55 touchdowns.

Ross ran for 300 yards his senior year, third-highest among the Lompoc rushers. He threw 100 touchdown passes and only 27 interceptions during his Lompoc career.

Ross has been voted the All-Area Most Valuable Player for the 2022 football season. The award is chosen by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. The award is for players in the Times’ coverage area, from Santa Ynez, to Lompoc, Santa Maria and Orcutt, and southern San Luis Obispo County, including Nipomo and Arroyo Grande.

Ross put up all those numbers despite abbreviated playing time during his four-year varsity career. His sophomore season was abbreviated to four games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lompoc went 5-0, with four wins coming on the gridiron and one via forfeit against Cabrillo, and won the Channel League championship.

Lompoc joined Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in a move to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year.

In his senior season, "I only finished three games (all league ones), against Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and St. Joseph," said Ross."I hurt my knee in the third quarter against Mission Prep and in the third quarter against Frontier." Bakersfield Frontier beat Lompoc 49-26 in a first-round Division 2 playoff game at Frontier.

"The rest of the games, we were far enough ahead that I was taken out early."

Ros said, "I could kind of see the county passing yardage record coming because of the kind of year we were having," said Ross. The Braves finished 7-4, including 4-3 in the Mountain League. The league losses came against league champion St. Joseph, runner-up Mission Prep and third-place finisher Paso Robles. The Braves, save a narrow 42-37 win against Arroyo Grande in their league opener, rolled through the rest of their league schedule.

"When I set the record for touchdown passes, that blew my mind," said Ross. "I did not see that coming at all. I liked that it came against Nipomo, because that was where I started playing football."

Ross played for the Nipomo Cowboys in his youth football days. He did not start out as a quarterback. "I was a slot back and an outside linebacker," Ross, who played linebacker on defense at Lompoc, said.

During his Nipomo Cowboys days, "Our quarterback was Nate Reese," said Ross. "My freshman year in high school was my first full year at quarterback."

Ross noted the "small world" type of situation of Reese playing quarterback for the Nipomo Cowboys. Reese went on to be a do-everything player for the Nipomo Titans during his high school days, and he was the team's starting quarterback. Reese also played on defense and special teams, and at one point was the team's punter and placekicker.

Veteran Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said Ross can definitely play at the next level. That's if Ross chooses to do so.

"Right now, I'm undecided as to whether or not I'm going to continue with football," said Ross. "Playing football in college is definitely in the cards if the opportunity presents itself."

Jones said Ross "can definitely play on Saturdays. It's not just the numbers that made him such a special quarterback when he played here.

"There was the cerebral part of it. A lot of times we'd call a play that wasn't really the right one for the situation we were in, and Cavin would change the play (by calling an audible) with one that put us in a better spot."

The veteran Lompoc coach said, "We weren't much of an RPO (run-pass-option) team before he got here, and the way Cavin ran the RPO was the reason we got to where we were, with the way he could put the ball in a running back's belly then throw it.

"The way Cavin ran the RPO made defenses put another guy in the box and when they did, he would throw over them."

Ross acknowledged his offensive line and the strong corps of receivers he had this year, senior Rudy Elizondo, and juniors Nelson Maldonado and Monte Ortiz.

"Rudy led us in (reception) yardage and touchdown catches, Nelson led us in catches and Monte led us in yards per catch average," Ross noted.

Elizondo caught 54 passes for 867 yards and 16 touchdowns. Maldonado pulled in 64 passes for 791 yards and 12 scores, and Ortiz caught 34 catches for 676 yards, averaging 19.9 yards a catch. Ortiz snared seven touchdown receptions.

A thoughtful-sounding Ross said it was difficult to believe that his high school football career was over and, with it, the on-field relationships he'd built with so many, including Lompoc offensive coordinator TJ Jordan.

"He has worked with me since before the time I became a quarterback," said Ross.

"It's hard that all that is over, but we have to move on," Ross said.