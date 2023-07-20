There are only two area girls basketball teams that the CIF Central Section has placed in base Division 1 for the 2023-24 season.

Righetti joins Arroyo Grande as the two Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) girls basketball squads that are in base Division 1. The Central Section can move teams up or down one spot from their respective base divisions for the playoffs.

Central Section teams must end the regular season with a minimum .300 winning percentage to qualify for the postseason. After a solid 9-5 campaign in the Mountain League, Righetti went out in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. Arroyo Grande went out in the first round of Division 1 as well.

There are just 10 girls basketball teams in base Division 1 this year: Arroyo Grande, Righetti, reigning Division 1 champion Clovis West, Bakersfield, Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Central, Clovis, Clovis North, Fresno Edison and Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.

St. Joseph rolled through an unbeaten 2023 league campaign to the Mountain League title under first-year coach Kristina Santiago then went out in the Division 1 semifinals.

Now, the Knights join fellow CCAA teams Nipomo, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo in base Division 2. Nipomo went out in the first round of Division 1 last season.

Reigning Division 4 champion Lompoc is in base Division 3 this year. The other CCAA base Division 3 teams are Cabrillo, Mission Prep, Orcutt Academy and Pioneer Valley.

Orcutt Academy, the top seed in the 2023 Division 2 playoffs, lost to No. 4 Tehachapi in the semifinals. Cabrillo won a first-round game in Division 4 then lost in the quarterfinals. Pioneer Valley did not qualify for the post-season.

Northern San Luis Obispo County teams Atascadero, Morro Bay and Templeton are all in base Division 4. Santa Maria and Santa Ynez are in base Division 5.

Santa Ynez made it to the quarterfinals in Division 6 last season. Santa Maria went out in the first round of Division 4.

With 32 teams, base Division 6 is the largest base division this year. None of the CCAA squads are in base Division 6.