The football team at Righetti High School is dealing with a potential COVID-19 outbreak fewer than 10 days from their scheduled season-opening game.

A source told the Times that there had been multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the varsity football program throughout pre-season camp and the school was set to test additional players Wednesday afternoon.

Righetti was scheduled to host Bishop Diego in its season-opening game on Friday, Aug. 20. The Warriors' schedule then has them hosting Lompoc on Friday, Aug. 27. The season opener set for Aug. 20 will most likely be postponed.

If testing finds three or more additional positive cases, it is determined an outbreak and the program will shut down for 10 days.

In a statement from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesperson Kenny Klein, the district said, "At this time, this is not considered an 'outbreak.' The school administration is testing the entire team and performing contact tracing."

The district confirmed that a 10-day quarantine has not been issued at this time, per guidelines regarding close contacts from the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health, CDPH and CDC.

Players received a message Wednesday afternoon from school officials, notifying them that a player had tested positive and that player was at practice Tuesday.

"This message is to inform you that a member of the varsity football team has recently tested positive for COVID-19," the message read. "This athlete was last at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Varsity football team practice will be canceled today, Aug. 11, to facilitate contact tracing and allow for rapid testing of the athletes."

The message said players will be tested at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Righetti gymnasium.

"If you are fully vaccinated (both doses + 14 days) or had a positive COVID test in the last 90 days, you will be exempt from testing," the message to players read. "If you have already been contacted by school officials and notified that you are a close contact, you should NOT come to campus and test today."

Players could also be tested at a different site with results being shared with school officials.

Righetti was in a similar situation in the spring. The football team was shut down in March the week before the spring season was set to start. Righetti then began the season two weeks later than planned.

The Righetti team went 4-1 last during the truncated spring season that saw multiple area programs deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Nearly all California high school programs are set to kickoff their seasons Aug. 20. Some high-profile games in Southern California have already been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Last week, Hawaii postponed its fall sports season from August to September.