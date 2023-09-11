After dropping two games at the Watsonville St. Francis Tournament the day before, the Righetti girls water polo team (5-3) took two tourney wins Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Los Altos 15-2 and Oakland Archbishop Mitty 10-7.
Tessa Hidalgo popped in a total of seven goals on the day for the Warriors. Hidalgo tallied five times against Archbishop Mitty and twice against Los Altos. Sadie McGehee scored four goals against Los Altos and once against Archbishop Mitty.
Emmy Arellano scored three times against Archbishop Mitty and once against Los Altos. Righetti goalkeeper Riley Olney racked up 10 saves against Los Altos and seven more against Archbishop Mitty. Olney also scored in the field against Los Altos.
America Sierra tallied twice against Los Altos. A total of 10 Warriors scored on the day Saturday.
Righetti will host San Luis Obispo Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a non-league game.
Pioneer Valley Tournament
Bakersfield Frontier won the title in the two-day tournament that Pioneer Valley hosted at its pool, defeating Bakersfield Centennial 11-7 in the championship game to finish a 4-0 run through the tournament.
Madera beat Bakersfield 13-5 for third place, Salinas downed Nipomo 8-2 for fifth place, and Bakersfield Stockdale beat Bakersfield Christian 14-5 for seventh.
Cabrillo finished 10th in the 13-team field. Pioneer Valley was 12th and Santa Maria was 13th.
Girls Tennis
Clovis Tournament
Santa Ynez went 3-1 in the weekend tournament and won the consolation title.
The Pirates lost 4-2 to San Jose Valley Christian then defeated Bakersfield Liberty No. 2 (3-3 tie in matches, 57-47, games), Vacaville (3-3 tie in matches, 7-6, sets) and Bakersfield Garces No. 2 6-0.
Keegan Withrow won two of her three singles matches during the tournament and teamed with Natalie O'Shaughnessy for a 6-0, 6-1 doubles win. O'Shaughnessy split two singles matches.
Kate Mazza won both her singles matches, and she and partner Paige Halme split two doubles matches. Halme and O'Shaughnessy won their lone doubles match together.
Morea Naretto won two of her three singles matches. Grace Sugich won her lone singles match 6-1, 6-2 and won two of three doubles matches with partner Danielle Hyland. Rylee Arellano and Cloe Christianson split two doubles matches, and Arellano and Clair Tipich split two more.
Cross country
Morro Bay Invitational
The Santa Maria girls squad was the top area team at this meet Saturday. Santa Maria finished second in the 1-plus mile girls division with 63 points. Winner San Luis Obipso scored 19.
Varsity teams were split into girls and boys 1-plus and 2-plus mile divisions. Girls and boys squads ran 1-plus and 2-plus short course races at Morro Bay.
Leslie Rodriguez of Santa Maria was the top local finisher. Rodriguez placed fifth in the girls 1-plus mile race in 10 minutes, 40 seconds. Morro Bay freshman Shelby Taylor won in 10:28.
Cabrillo sophomore Sophie Ramirez finished ninth in 17:56 in the girls two-plus mile race. Mia Torrecillas of Bakersfield Highland won in 16:02.40.
San Luis Obispo won the team title with 74 points. Cabrillo was the top local team, finishing 13th with 344 points. Orcutt Academy finished 15th with 398.
Lucas McAlpine of Morro Bay and Joshua Bell of Templeton were the boys 1-plus and 2-plus mile race winners respectively. McAlpine won in 9:06.70. Bell won in 13:22.20.
Benjamin Santos Maldona of Santa Maria finished in 13th place in 9:40.40 in the boys 1-plus mile race. He was the top local runner in that division. Vincente Navarro of Cabrillo finished 45th in 15:48.70 for the top local finish in the boys 2-plus mile race.
Santa Maria finished fifth in the boys 1-plus mile division with 133 points. Orcutt Academy was 13th with 314 and Righetti was 14th with 332. Dos Pueblos won with 63 points.
San Luis Obispo took the boys 2-miles plus team title with 45 points. Lompoc finished 11th with 293, Nipomo was 17th with 503, Orcutt Academy finished 18th with 506, Rjighetti wound up 20th with 523 and Cabrillo was 23rd with 580.