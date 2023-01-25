There is some distance to go in the girls Ocean League soccer race, but Righetti has put itself in a commanding position.

Keely Camacho and Sylena Heredia scored in the first half Tuesday night, and the Warriors cruised from there to a 4-0 league win against Nipomo at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. Righetti moved to 14-4, 8-0 with six league games left.

The Warriors have 16 points in the standings, and second-place Morro Bay (5-1-1 Ocean League) has 11. The Warriors have two league road games coming up, at Mission Prep Friday night at 5:15 p.m., and at Templeton Monday night at 6 p.m.

Orcutt Academy (9-4-2, 3-3) gave itself momentum going into two upcoming league games with a 3-2 win at Mission Prep Tuesday night. At press time, the Spartans were set to host Morro Bay on Friday night at 6 p.m. and Templeton Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Standings

As of press time Wednesday, Orcutt Academy and Templeton both sat behind Righetti and Morro Bay at 3-3 in the league standings. Lompoc was 3-4. Mission Prep was 1-5-1, and Pioneer Valley was at 1-7.

Girls Mountain League

St. Joseph (15-1-1, 6-1-1) held a two-point lead in the standings over second-place San Luis Obispo at press time Wednesday, with area teams Cabrillo (2-3 Mountain League), Santa Ynez (2-4-1) and Santa Maria (0-5-3) seeking to make up ground in the standings.

Cabrillo and Santa Ynez had a two games-in-two-days-home-and-home series against each other set for Thursday and Friday, with Cabrillo hosting Santa Ynez Thursday night and Santa Ynez hosting Cabrillo Friday night. Both were set for 6 p.m. starts.

Santa Maria has road games against the top two league teams coming up, at St. Joseph Friday night at 6 p.m. and at San Luis Obispo Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Santa Maria tied St. Joseph in the first round of league games.

Boys Ocean League

Righetti (8-4-5, 6-1-1) stayed in first place with a 4-0 win at Nipomo Tuesday night. Second-place Santa Ynez (9-8-2, 5-2-1) kept pace with a 3-0 win at home against St. Joseph.

The Warriors have 13 points in the league standings, the Pirates have 11, and no other league team is within two points of Santa Ynez. The Warriors swept their two-game, home-and-home season series against the Pirates.

Santa Ynez did all the scoring in the first half against St. Joseph. Two Gabriel Beleski goals were sandwiched around a Tristan Amezcua tally. Evan Eliason, Aiden Tapia and Spencer Silverman had the assists.

Righetti will play at Mission Prep at 7 p.m. Friday night and host Templeton at 6 p.m. Monday night. Santa Ynez has two road games coming up, at Nipomo at Friday night at 6 p.m. and at Mission Prep Monday at 3 p.m.

Nipomo (0-4-2 Ocean League) and Orcutt Academy (0-6) are both seeking their first league win. Nipomo was set to host Morro Bay Wednesday night. Orcutt Academy had two road games in a span of less than 24 hours on tap, at Mission Prep on Friday night at 6 p.m., and at Templeton at 9 a.m. Saturday in a make-up of an earlier rainout.

Boys Mountain League

Crosstown rivals Santa Maria (13-7, 6-2) and Pioneer Valley (7-3-4, 5-2) were chasing first-place Arroyo Grande (6-1 Mountain League) at press time Wednesday.

The Panthers and Saints were scheduled to face each other Friday night at 6 p.m. at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in a key league game. Before that one, Pioneer Valley was scheduled to play at Paso Robles Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 3-1 at Pioneer Valley in the first round of league games.

San Luis Obispo (3-2-2 Mountain League) and Paso Robles (3-3-2) were both two points back of Pioneer Valley in the standings at press time. Lompoc was 2-4-3 in league games and Cabrillo was 1-6.