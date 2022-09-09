Righetti QB Braden Claborn voted Player of the Week

Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn has had a pretty good week.

The senior threw five touchdown passes in the 39-13 win over rival Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2.

He's now been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

Claborn received 958 votes to win the award, hauling in about a third of the nearly 2,900 votes cast from Tuesday night to Friday afternoon. He beat out Lompoc receiver Rudy Elizondo, who finished with 725 total votes. No other player finished with more than 300 votes. There were 10 total nominees.

The Righetti signal-caller completed 10 of 14 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns in the 39-13 win over Pioneer Valley. He also added 45 yards rushing. The Warriors were off this week before starting Mountain League play at home against Paso Robles on Sept. 16.

Elizondo, the Lompoc senior, had five catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the 62-7 Big Game win against Cabrillo. He has 10 catches for 238 yards and six touchdowns in three games this year. Lompoc was also off Friday night.

Santa Maria's Isaiah Esquivel finished third in the voting with 283 votes. Esquivel had an 82-yard kick return touchdown that turned out to be the winning score in the Sept. 3 win over Nipomo. The Saints won 14-13. They hosted Santa Ynez Friday night.

Valley Christian Academy junior Jacob Sanders was fourth with 280 votes. Sanders had 16 carries for 246 yards and five touchdowns against a big Orcutt Academy defense in the Lions' 69-26 win. He also had an interception, seven tackles and a sack.

Brian Monighetti, Claborn's teammate at Righetti, finished fifth with 228 total votes. Monighetti caught four of Claborn's touchdown passes and finished with 155 total yards.

Santa Ynez senior Aidan Scott was sixth in the voting. Scott caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates in a 59-19 win over Morro Bay. He also made five tackles on defense, with two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

Cavin Ross, the Lompoc quarterback and perhaps the All-Area MVP frontrunner, was somehow seventh in the voting. Ross threw six touchdowns against Cabrillo on Sept. 2. The senior has 17 touchdowns on the season and has yet to throw an interception. Ross and Elizondo return to action Sept. 16 with the Mountain League opener at Arroyo Grande.

Orcutt Academy's Tyler Miller, Santa Ynez's Luke Gildred and Arroyo Grande's Junior Herlihy rounded out the Top 10.

Cabrillo's Josh Zent and Lompoc's Nelson Maldonado won the Player of the Week award in the first two weeks of the season.