The San Luis Obispo boys and girls earned runaway wins at the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) Track Finals at host Lompoc High School Thursday.

The Tigers racked up 314.5 points in the varsity boys meet and 256.5 points in the varsity girls meet. The Righetti boys and girls, with 117 and 93 points respectively, finished second behind the San Luis Obispo squads. Arroyo Grande, with 116 points was third in the eight-team boys meet and Paso Robles, with 81 was third in the eight-team girls field.

The Righetti girls 4x100 relay team ran to a win and a season-best time, anchor man Isaiah Abrigo came from several yards back to give the Righetti boys 4x100 relay squad the win in a near photo finish, and Pioneer Valley senior Dylan Pirkl beat his prior season best by more than 20 feet to win the discus.

Those were some of the area highlights at the meet.

Pirkl's winning toss Thursday was 144 feet, 7 inches.

"Honestly, I thought the biggest key was clearing my head, letting myself get into a rhythm, finding a follow through that worked," said Pirkl. "I thought the height on my throws was good."

The Righetti girls 4x100 quartet of Emily Carpenter, Kendra Daniels, Tyrah Streeter and Rylie Allen ran to a convincing win in a season-best 49.45 seconds.

"All the handoffs were good," said Allen.

"We didn't have much practice time this week. We're looking forward to getting back on the track and getting ready for the CIF Central Section Area Meet," that will take place this Friday.

Most of the Mountain League schools will likely take part in the Division 1 Meet at Clovis East or the Division 2 Meet at San Luis Obispo.

"This definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into the area meet," said Daniels.

After receiving the handoff far behind the Lompoc anchor runner, Abrigo won it for Righetti at the finish line, giving the Warriors the win in 42.55 to Lompoc's 42.56. The winning Righetti foursome was comprised of Anthony Zamora, Isaac Hernandez, Jaden Styles and Abrigo.

Lompoc sprinting standout Anthony Alonzo hadn't been thrilled with his results. Then he won the boys 200 in a personal best 22.88 despite a tough wind competitors dealt with throughout the meet.

"I wasn't happy with my 100," which he won in 11.26, well off his best, said Alonzo. "My start in the 4x1 was OK."

When it came to the 200, "My teammates just told me to go get it, and I did," said Alonzo.

Abrigo, who had a big day at the Santa Barbara County Championships last month, had a big day Thursday. He wound up 4-for-4, winning the open 400 in 50.52 and teaming with Hernandez, Brian Monighetti and Javier Prado to win the 4x400 relay. The Righetti foursome won in 3:24.95. Abrigo ran the second leg.

Abrigo, well back at the top of the homestretch, sprinted past runners in the lanes next to him on both sides to win the open 400. His career best is 50.4.

"We're going to work on me starting out more aggressive," said Abrigo. "I don't want to be that far back at the top of the homestretch next time."

Vince Casey of Santa Ynez set a county record in the boys long jump when he won at 22-10 at the Santa Barbara County Championships. He settled for a win at 22-1 Thursday. Teammate Chase Sylvia won the triple jump at 45-5.

The San Luis Obispo quartet of Mason Lebed, Luke Riess, Cade Backlin and Quinn White combined to win the inaugural boys 4x800 in 8:29.50. White won the open 1,600 and 800.

Arroyo Grande had four winners in the boys meet, Jacob Gasch with a solid 13-6 in the pole vault, Jace Gomes in the 110 high hurdles, Daniel Munoz in the 300 hurdles and Jacob Garbigo in the shot put.

Hayden Brandow of San Luis Obispo won the high jump. Tyler Daillak of Paso Robles was the runaway winner in the 3,200.

Allen scored an open sprint double in the girls meet, winning the 100 in 12.61 and the 200 in 25.75. Daniels won the long jump with a best of 17-4.50 and tied for first in the high jump with San Luis Obispo freshman Alison Abercromby. Both cleared 5-1.

Madison Dewett of Santa Ynez won the discus with a best of 103-9.

San Luis Obispo's Phoebe Drazsnzak scored a distance double, winning the 1,600 and 800. She finished second behind Sydney Moore of Paso Robles in the 3,200.

Drazsnzak also teamed with Zahota Flood, Abby Southern and Brinley Ewen for a San Luis Obispo win in 10:22.82 in the inaugural girls 4x800 relay.

The Tigers also got wins from Gwyndolyn Kalics in the 100 hurdles, Emerson Oetman in the 300 hurdles, Bailey Hartford in the triple jump and the 4x4 relay team of Kalaya Olivera, Zoe Mennery, Kalics and Abercromby.

Lilly Webber of Arroyo Grande won the 400. Nevaeh Dyer of Paso Robles won the shot put.

The Lompoc boys finished fourth in the team standings with 51.5 points. Paso Robles, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo and Santa Ynez followed. Nipomo and Santa Ynez tied for seventh place.

The Arroyo Grande girls finished fourth in the team standings with 64 points. Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Santa Ynez and Lompoc followed. Pioneer Valley and Santa Ynez followed.

Ocean League

The Templeton girls and Morro Bay boys earned team championships at Atascadero High School Thursday.

The Templeton girls out-scored runner-up Atascadero 201.5-143. The Morro Bay boys scored 165 points to 129.5 for runner-up Mission Prep.

Dali Oliver of St. Joseph won twice in the girls meet, taking the shot put with a personal best 36-6.75 and winning the long jump at 15-0. Cassidy Andreadakis won the girls 300 hurdles in 51.00.

St. Joseph teammates Isaac Castaneda and Erwin Taomi won the boys long jump and shot put respectively, Castaneda with a career best 20-10 in the long jump and Taomi with a 45-5 in the shot put. Jude Anderson of Cabrillo won the triple jump with a best of 42-1.50.