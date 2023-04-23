The Righetti boys and girls track teams both rode solid depth to team titles at the Santa Barbara County Championships at Santa Ynez Saturday.
The Righetti boys outscored second-place Dos Pueblos 147-104.5. The Righetti girls scored 118 points to runner-up San Marcos’ 103.
Isaiah Abrigo gave the Righetti boys a big day, winning the open 400 in 51.30 seconds, the 200 in 22.99 and running the third leg for the 4x100 relay team that won in 43.18.
The quartet consisted of Anthony Zamora, Isaac Hernandez, Abrigo and Jaden Styles.
Styles used a big stretch run to win the 300 hurdles in 42.65.
Abrigo led a 1-3-4 finish for Righetti in the 400. Hernandez came in third and Javier Prado finished fourth.
Righetti also got a cluster of points in the 300 hurdles. Richard Short placed third and Brandon Squibb finished fourth.
Squibb also medaled in the high jump and 110 hurdles.
The Righetti girls got wins from Abigail Aponte in the discus (110 feet, 11 inches), the 4x100 relay team of Emily Carpenter, Kendra Daniels, Tyrah Streeter and Rylie Allen in 49.83 and Allen in the 100 in 12.43.
All of the Righetti 4x100 runners were multiple medalists. The top four in each event medaled.
“We thought we had a chance going in,” said Hernandez. “The depth did it for us. A lot of guys came through.”
“We were hoping we could do it,” said Righetti senior Jaira Jesperson, who ran for the Righetti girls 4x400 relay that finished third. “It was a big hope.”
Righetti coach Megan Cota said, “We just spread kids out in as many events as we could, and it paid off. The kids really came through.”