In his dress rehearsal for his collegiate baseball career, Righetti senior catcher Brodie Miller hit .447 with 20 RBIs and made one error in his 232 fielding chances.

Miller is the Mountain League baseball MVP. Miller and Mountain League Pitcher of the Year Alex Robles helped lead Righetti to its second straight Mountain League championship. The Warriors went 22-8, 13-1 in 2023.

Robles finished his high school career with an 11-0 record and a 1.00 ERA. Robles struck out 88 batters, walked 21 and gave up just 48 hits in 84 innings pitched.

He will play for West Hills Junior College (Coalinga) next year.

The No. 7 Warriors went out in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs with a 2-0 loss at No. 2 Clovis Buchanan.

Righetti had a quartet of players on the All-Mountain League First Team, including senior outfielder-pitcher Ricky Smith, senior infielders Tobin Thomas and Ben Munoz, and junior infielder-pitcher Caden Cuccia.

St. Joseph finished second in the Mountain League, a game behind Righetti, and the Knights have two players on the All-Mountain League First Team. They are senior left-handed pitcher-first baseman Omar Reynoso and sophomore outfielder-pitcher Erik Furness.

Reynoso posted a sub-1 ERA as a pitcher this year. The No. 7 Knights went out in the semifinals of the Division 2 playoffs with a 2-1 loss in 12 innings at No. 2 Cabrillo.

The rest of the Mountain League First Team consists of San Luis Obispo junior pitcher-infielder Tyler Stephens, Arroyo Grande senior catcher-infielder Ryan Tayman, Lompoc junior catcher Matthew Kovach and Templeton junior pitcher-infielder-outfielder Ethan Meyers.

Righetti sophomore Jacob McMillan is on the All-Mountain League Second Team. So are St. Joseph sophomores Niko Peinado and Jayson Rodriguez.

The Second Team includes seniors Rudy Elizondo of Lompoc, Ty Brown of Templeton, Caleb Cassidy of Santa Ynez, Ty Scrudato of Arroyo Grande and Zane Canaday of Paso Robles, along with Paso Robles sophomore Marcus Garcia.

Seniors JJ Ughoc of Righetti and Evan Chavez of Lompoc, juniors AJ Stollberg of St. Joseph and Dallas DeForest of Santa Ynez and sophomore Luke Plaza of Arroyo Grande were among those who earned Mountain League Honorable Mention.